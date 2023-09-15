Former Nexus executive ordered to pick up litter in Augusta County

STAUNTON — A former vice president at Nexus Services Inc. was ordered by a judge to pick up litter as a community service after pleading no contest Wednesday to a charge of perjury in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Richard E. Moore, 46, of Fishersville, was initially charged in 2020.

The case centered around Moore and David Briggman, a former Nexus employee and private process server. Briggman and Nexus have a contentious history that has resulted in numerous legal battles the past several years.

In 2019, Moore had Briggman charged with misdemeanor assault after Moore filed a complaint through a magistrate. In the complaint, Moore accused Briggman, who was serving papers, of throwing a heavy pack of court documents at him while he was sitting in his car, striking him "hard" in the neck and chest.

However, Briggman filmed the encounter that took place at a local Starbucks. After watching the video, Staunton Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Gaines said he would not pursue the assault charge filed against Briggman. In a letter to Moore, the prosecutor said the video showed Briggman handing him the papers. "The video does not show the package touching your chest or neck," Gaines said in the letter.

Moore was then charged with perjury in Augusta County, where the complaint against Briggman was filed.

In a plea deal sealed by the court, Moore pleaded no contest Wednesday to the charge, which will be taken under advisement for a year and then dismissed if he stays trouble-free. As part of the deal, Moore must also perform 40 hours of litter pickup by Dec. 1 through the Augusta County Litter Control Program.

At the hearing, Moore, represented by Terry Kilgore, complained about The News Leader's coverage of him along with Briggman's alleged treatment toward him. "I just want my life back, your honor," he said.

In July, Moore — who was facing an unrelated perjury charge in Louisa County — pleaded guilty to an amended felony charge of forgery, court records show.

He's still facing a number of criminal charges, and a pending decision in a civil lawsuit that could severely impact Nexus.

Moore is facing 10 federal counts of employment tax fraud after being accused in 2021 by government authorities of not paying the IRS more than $1.5 million during a six-year period at Nexus. A two-week trial is scheduled for December.

Moore, his domestic and business partner, Michael Donovan, and Nexus Vice President Timothy Shipe are facing criminal charges in Augusta County as well. They are accused of stealing $426,000 from Zachary Cruz, the brother of the convicted Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, after befriending him following the 2018 mass shooting and moving him to Virginia. A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 11.

But Moore's federal trial and the Augusta County trial involving him, Donovan and Shipe have overlapping court dates, so it's not clear how those cases might play out in December.

The company could also be on the brink of a financial disaster. In a 2021 federal lawsuit where a decision is expected soon, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, along with the states of Virginia, New York and Massachusetts, are seeking more than $800 million from Moore, Donovan and Nexus Director Evan Ajin, along with Nexus Services Inc. and its subsidiary, Libre By Nexus. In May, a federal judge found them in civil contempt for noncompliance in the lawsuit and went on to order that default judgements be entered.

In July, Nexus had its Verona campus sold off at a public auction for $3.4 million after the property went into foreclosure. Nexus and Libre By Nexus also allowed their registered corporate status in Virginia to expire, according to court documents, and are both listed as inactive.

Moore is no longer an owner of Nexus after Donovan acquired his 39% stake in February 2022, giving Donovan 90% ownership and Ajin 10%, a recent court filing shows. Donovan told The News Leader in 2022 that Moore was no longer a vice president.

