Former NFL Player Allegedly Threatened To Poison His Ex-Wife, Kids

An arrest warrant has been issued for Earl Thomas after he allegedly violated a restraining order against his soon-to-be ex-wife, Nina Heisser, according to ESPN. Heisser told authorities that the former NFL player sent several disturbing text messages to her, including one that threatened her and their children.

According to Field Gulls, Ryan Autollo from the Austin American-Statesmen, said the way Thomas communicated with Heisser went against the order.

“In the arrest affidavit, police allege Thomas violated a protective order that was issued in May 2021 by a Travis County civil court judge,” Autollo said. “That order stated that Thomas could communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application. The woman told police that Thomas refuses to download the application and instead reaches out to her by phone, and he arrives unannounced at places she frequents.”

Police say on April 18, the former Seattle Seahawks player texted his ex-wife that he had two handguns in his possession and that “waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur ass.”

The following day, according to authorities, Thomas sent Heisser another text, wishing ill will on their children.

“I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road,” he allegedly wrote.

He continued, later telling her that “Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they [their children] ass.”

Court records show that Austin, Texas, Magistrate George Thomas signed a warrant on April 27, officially charging Thomas with third-degree felony for allegedly violating the protective order.

According to Sports Illustrated, Trey Dolezal, Thomas’ lawyer in his on-going divorce with Heisser, said that the cause of the warrant was a miscommunication regarding custody.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids,” Dolezal said. “I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”

However, the warrant details that his communication method was in violation of the protective order.

Story continues

“Police allege Thomas violated a protective order that was issued in May 2021 by a Travis County civil court judge,” a court document reads “That order stated Thomas could communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application. The woman told police that Thomas refuses to download the application and instead reaches out to her by phone, and arrives unannounced at places she frequents.”

Heisser allegedly told police that Thomas has suffered several concussions while he was playing football, and suspects he may have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Marca reports. CTE is a condition that causes brain degeneration as a result of head trauma.

The warrant comes almost two years after the couple made headlines in 2020 after Heisser allegedly confronted Thomas and his alleged mistress while holding a loaded gun to the former NFL player’s head, Black Sports Online reports.

According to ESPN, she was charged with first-degree felony burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault.

In a since-deleted clip after the incident, Thomas was seen begging for the public’s sympathy for his quarrels with his then-wife.

“Just pray for us, you know, as we go through this stuff,” Thomas said, according to Black Sports Online. “We’re back talking, I’m seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers.”