Former NFL player from Cherokee County arrested after being accused of bank fraud in Canada

A former NFL player from Cherokee County is now in a Canadian jail and is being accused of bank fraud.

Police said Buster Skrine visited banks across a Toronto suburb, deposited fake checks and then withdrew the money.

The former cornerback was arrested at the Toronto airport.

Skrine was charged with four counts of fraud, seven counts of making false statements to procure money and four charges of possessing property obtained by crime.

The Durham Regional Police said it had reason to believe that Skrine had committed similar crimes across Canada.

He played for several NFL teams including the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans after being drafted in 2011. He announced his retirement from the league in July 2022.

The 34-year-old Skrine went to Etowah High School in Woodstock and graduated in 2010.

