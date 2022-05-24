Former NFL player from Cobb County, United Airlines employee brawl in viral video

By now, you have probably seen the viral video of an altercation inside an airport involving two men throwing punches at each other.

One of them is Brendan Langley, a former NFL player from Cobb County, while the other man was an United Airlines employee.

Two of Langley’s punches hit the worker in the face.

That worker squares up, but things seem to calm until Langley throws several more punches, knocking the worker over a platform.

The worker stumbles to stand and wipes some blood off his face before confronting Langley again.

From here, it appeared no more punches were thrown before the video posted online ends.

Police say the fight started over a wheelchair at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Sources tell ABC News that the employee had asked for a wheelchair that Langley was using to carry his luggage.

Langley, who went to Kell High School in Marietta, has been charged with simple assault. United Airlines confirmed the employee has been fired.

There is no word on whether he will face any charges.

