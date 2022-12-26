Former NFL player and Cornhuskers coach pays $5.4M for Phoenix home

Besides the former Nebraska Cornhuskers coach, a trucking executive, the former president of Target, as well as a few CEOs and doctors were among the buyers and sellers of metro Phoenix’s priciest homes.

$5,500,000

Darryl Christner, a former executive with Oklahoma-based John Christner Trucking, paid cash for an 8,565-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale’s DC Ranch community. The home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms also has retractable glass walls, a great room, spiral staircase, a private office and several outdoor patios.Michael and Kacie Hitchcock were the sellers. Natalie Palmer of Silverleaf Realty had the listing.

Darryl Christner paid cash for this mansion in north Scottsdale’s DC Ranch community.

$5,400,000

Scott and Ashley Frost purchased a 7,500-square-foot home on the Phoenix side of the Arcadia neighborhood. Scott is a former NFL player and was most recently head coach for the University of Nebraska’s Cornhuskers’ football team. The house with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms also has views of Camelback Mountain, a media room, exercise room, massive closet in the primary suite and a butler’s pantry. Ghassan and Patricia Haddad were the sellers.

$4,500,000

Dr. Mark Oppenlander and Gracia Nicolasecu bought a 5,450-square-foot Santa Barbara-style house in Paradise Valley. The home comes with five bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms, a lap pool, chef’s kitchen with bar, Restoration Hardware lighting and a koi pond. Elsa Abruzzo, CEO of Anuncia Medical, was the seller.

$4,184,600

Damon and Taisiya Jacobson purchased a 7,034-square-foot Paradise Valley home. The couple own the container firms Pure Greens and Southwest Mobile Storage. The house on a 1.5-acre lot has five bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms, an exercise room, office, cigar lounge and bar as well as a library. Andrew and Lindsay Smith sold it.

$4,000,000

Dr. Paul McCombs and his wife Carla paid cash for 7,447-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. The home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms is situated on two lots. It also comes with an outdoor fireplace and water feature around a huge outdoor living area. Former Target Corp. President Kenneth Woodrow was the seller.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former NFL player and Cornhuskers coach pays $5.4M for Phoenix home