Former NFL player, Forest Hills resident arrested following domestic dispute

A former NFL player and resident of Forest Hills, Rontez Miles, was arrested Monday following a domestic dispute.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim claimed Miles broke into her home and dragged her out of her bed by her hair.

Once outside, the victim told police that Miles attacked her, causing multiple injuries.

The victim’s 11-year-old son was home at the time of the alleged attack.

Miles went to Woodland Hills High School, then Cal U, before becoming an undrafted free agent for the New York Jets in 2013.

He has been charged with burglary and assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

