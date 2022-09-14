Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. denied bond in girlfriend’s murder

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. has been denied bond for the murder of his girlfriend, whose body was found in December, eight months after she was reported missing.

Ware, 41, made his first court appearance Tuesday since being charged with the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, who vanished after a party at Ware’s home in Spring, Texas, in late April 2021. The judge ordered the athlete held without bail for the murder charge and issued a $550,000 bond for charges of tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Ware was out on bond at the time of Pomaski’s disappearance, arrested six days earlier after police who pulled him over for speeding allegedly found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines, a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol in his possession. He was indicted on a murder charge in July and has been behind bars since then.

While in bed with a new girlfriend, Ware allegedly confessed to the murder in graphic detail: he slit her throat in the shower, hit her with a blunt object, strangled her and then burned her corpse, according to court papers obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Ware even allegedly showed the woman a photo of a fire on his phone, seemingly burning Pomaski’s corpse.

Investigators found “a large burn pile” on the property of Ware’s alleged drug dealer and a witness told police he saw bones in the area, according to the court documents. That same witness, a childhood friend of Ware, also claimed he saw “human skulls” inside the house, the Chronicle reported.

A lawyer for Ware did not immediately return a request for comment from the New York Daily News Wednesday.

If convicted of Pomaski’s murder, Ware faces up to life in prison.