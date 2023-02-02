Former NFL player says league is rigged and scripted. Then the internet had its say

When a play or outcome doesn’t go a certain way — in any pro sports league — fans tend to turn their frustrated spittle at the officials. But it’s a whole different (scripted) story when the words “rigged” fall from the mouths of former athletes.

Even facetiously.

During the latest episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Macrodosing,” ex-Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster went on the record and said that players receive “scripts” during training camp that lay out the season ahead because the NFL is, well, rigged.

In a joking way. We think.

Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023

“That’s what practice was about — it was about practicing the script. … It’s like WWF — we know what’s going to happen, but you’ve still got to put on a show,” said Foster, who played in the NFL from 2009-16.

Then fans — and players — did what they do best: take to Twitter.

NFL script writers after making Brady retire again so people forget the NFL is scripted pic.twitter.com/hQPU59KA3L — Trent Stewart (@StewieLouie14) February 1, 2023

“The NFL is scripted”



*Alex Smith on his way home after reading the script for November 18, 2018* pic.twitter.com/7vLwVnroHd — Citizen Cain (@taternater365) January 30, 2023

"The NFL is scripted!"



The Chargers' scripts: pic.twitter.com/AviaMLmZWi — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) February 1, 2023

Ahhh no wonder they scripted that flag to trap me before my first NFL start. The interceptions weren’t scripted I promise. https://t.co/ya6wwHdgtg — Brandon Weeden (@bweeden3) February 2, 2023

"The NFL is scripted"



Brock Purdy reading his script on January 29th, 2023: pic.twitter.com/1S2fwTp6tu — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) January 29, 2023

“ The NFL is scripted”



Dak after getting his script and seeing he’s getting eliminated again: pic.twitter.com/2QfmqhmLH3 — PILLip Banks ️ (@TeriosDaddy) February 2, 2023

All these jokes about the NFL being scripted is a perfect cover for it actually being scripted. Well played. — ᥇. (@bheintzskol) February 2, 2023

the only NFL thing that might be scripted is that there’s an OL that looks like this every year that dominates the Senior Bowl https://t.co/T5nUvBgMVH — K1Booker (@K1Booker) February 2, 2023

After I read my NFL script and it said I had to get cut 5 times by age 25.. https://t.co/WGNmk5jPeM pic.twitter.com/KWmS02BD2f — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 1, 2023

Who TF wrote the vegas ending? https://t.co/RDpeBZ5eef — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 1, 2023

Deshaun Watson when he got his script in the mail https://t.co/XMshRo9KXc pic.twitter.com/z7f122X0F3 — Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg) February 1, 2023

Getting my script my first 3 years and seeing I dont make it past Training Camp. https://t.co/SMioCoP3CI pic.twitter.com/aquYLvtd4k — Craig Reynolds (@13_CJR) February 1, 2023

when I got my NFL script I thought there was a mix up but once I read into it i was hyped https://t.co/nYgW3atXNS pic.twitter.com/NAtdH7GtQi — The Blooper (@BlooperBraves) February 2, 2023

Touche to whoever has been writing storylines for Tom Brady — you’re not paid enough even though that sequel should have had a shorter ending.

