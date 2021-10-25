Former NFL players get prison time, house arrest for health care fraud in Lexington

Three former NFL players were sentenced in Lexington Monday to house arrest — with one first spending time in prison — for taking part in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Correll Buckhalter, Anthony Montgomery and Darrell Reid were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell. Buckhalter was sentenced to 10 months in prison and 10 months of house arrest plus three years probation. Montgomery and Reid were credited for previous time served in jail and sentenced to six months of home detention plus three years probation.

During sentencing hearings held Monday, Caldwell said she believed the three former NFL players had genuine regret for what they did. Nevertheless, she wanted to deter other people from thinking they can get away with fraud in the future.

All three players had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to court records. They made bogus claims to reimburse fraudulent out-of-pocket medical expenses. The NFL has a Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan that helps retired players pay for medical expenses up to $350,000, according to court records.

Players took advantage of that fund to get reimbursed, and the scheme led to nearly $4 million in bogus claims being filed. The scheme was primarily orchestrated by former NFL player Robert McCune, who recruited others to join him in the operation. McCune and others submitted fraudulent claims for medical care or equipment that they didn’t pay for or receive.

McCune has pleaded guilty in the scheme.

“Health care fraud of this nature contributes greatly to the inflated cost of health care in this country,” prosecutors wrote in court records. “It is incumbent upon the court to send a strong, clear message to the public that such a violation of the trust health care plans place in those they seek to help cannot and will not be tolerated.”

None of the players charged lived in Kentucky. The charges were handled here because Cigna, the company that handled claims for the NFL plan, processed them through a center in Lexington.

‘This situation is not Correll’s character at all’

Buckhalter, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, was one of the players who agreed to provide McCune with his personal information so McCune could submit fraudulent reimbursement claims to the NFL’s health care plan. Prosecutors determined that Buckhalter received about $121,493 from the NFL health care plan for medical equipment he never actually received or used, according to court records.

But prosecutors said Buckhalter also was a leader and organizer in “a separate, similar conspiracy” that operated in the same manner as McCune’s scheme. Fraudulent claims were made to the health care fund on behalf of participants, who then paid kickbacks to organizers.

In the separate scheme, Buckhalter filed a claim under his own name, which paid him about $56,821, according to court records. In total, he and his co-conspirators received nearly $750,000 in fraudulent reimbursements.

Buckhalter, 43, has to pay about $927,362 in restitution for the fraud, but some of that amount will be split between Buckhalter and other conspirators, prosecutors said Monday.

Caldwell said the 20-month split sentence she imposed was just below what prosecutors had recommended for Buckhalter. Buckhalter, who’s currently a volunteer for the Kansas City Chiefs, accepted responsibility in court Monday.

“I participated in something that I know is against the way I was raised,” he said.

Buckhalter’s wife, LaFonda Buckhalter, wrote a letter in support of her husband and filed it into court.

“This situation is not Correll’s character at all,” LaFonda Buckhalter wrote in the letter. “Correll and I are givers and hard-working individuals, we’ve given to strangers, churches, family and friends. Correll is a devoted father to our son and would always set a good example for him to follow.”

She also wrote that her husband had been volunteering at the Covenant Christian Academy for six years to make a positive impact on youth.

Buckhalter will have to self-report to a prison facility by 2 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2022.

Montgomery, Reid were recruited by another defendant

Montgomery, who played for the franchise now known as the Washington Football Team, got involved in the scheme after being recruited by John Eubanks, a former teammate. Eubanks worked with McCune to recruit more players to the scheme so they could file more claims in those players’ names, according to court records.

Montgomery, 38, submitted two bogus claims worth about $94,046, according to court records. He was reimbursed for about $47,225. The second of Montgomery’s two claims was denied.

Prosecutors suggested in court records that Montgomery’s sentence be on the low end of the 10 to 16 months recommended.

“I accept all responsibility for what I’ve done,” Montgomery said in court Monday. He further called the fraud a “foolish mistake.”

Montgomery has to pay a portion of $47,225 in restitution, which will be split between him and others involved.

Reid, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, was recruited into the scheme by Eubanks after the two were introduced to each other by Montgomery, according to court records.

Reid submitted two fraudulent claims worth about $93,297. The first claim was approved and Reid was reimbursed for about $46,971. He paid Eubanks an $8,000 kickback. Reid’s second claim was denied, according to court records.

Prosecutors wrote in court records that Reid’s sentence should fall on the low end of the six to 12 months suggested.

Reid said Monday he “will continuously strive to fight the black eye” that a felony conviction will leave on his reputation. He said the fraud was “not of my true character.”

Reid has to pay a portion of $46,971 in restitution, which will be split between him and other conspirators.

Reid and Montgomery were also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Reid and Montgomery were lower in the fraud scheme’s hierarchy than many of the other participants.

Out of the 15 players who pleaded guilty in this case, eight have been sentenced. John Eubanks was previously sentenced to a year and a half in prison, Etric Pruitt was sentenced to three months and James Butler was sentenced to two months.

Ceandris Brown and Carlos Rogers have also been sentenced. Caldwell sentenced Brown to one year and one day in prison and ordered him to pay $84,777 in restitution. Rogers was sentenced to 180 days on home detention, 400 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.

Donald Caldwell, one of the players involved in the scheme, was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt before he was sentenced in this case.

Another player set to be sentenced Tuesday

Fredrick Bennett, who played for the Houston Texans, San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Bennett was recruited into the scheme by McCune, according to court records. Two claims were filed in Bennett’s name, the first of which paid him about $39,025. He paid McCune at least $7,000 in kickbacks. The second claim was denied.

Prosecutors wrote in court records that Bennett’s sentencing should be between six and 12 months in prison. They recommended that he be sentenced on the lower end of that range.