Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose mother had sentence commuted by Obama, dies at 33





Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Thursday was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga., at age 33.

Officials said preliminary information revealed that his death stems from a medical issue.

"Our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," Tim Lupo, a public information officer for the police department in Roswell, said in a statement on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Thomas's first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the newswire the family believes he died from a seizure. His family was notified by the police at about 9 p.m. on Thursday that they had found Thomas in a shower at his home.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering," Bonseigneur said, per the newswire.

"We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday. He was alone and a friend couldn't get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower," she added.

Thomas's mother, Katrina Stuckey Smith, who served a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, known as crack, had her sentence commuted by then-President Obama in 2015. She had been in federal prison since 2000, when Thomas was 12 years old.

The Broncos, where Thomas spent nine years of his career, said in a statement Thursday night that the organization was "heartbroken" at the news.

"We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss."

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 - Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

The NFL also issued a statement, saying, "The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rAXYguAUy1 - NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2021

Thomas officially retired from the sport in June of this year. He was traded from the Broncos to the Houston Texans during the 2018 season and ended his career with the New York Jets.