Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell sentenced in child endangerment case

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was sentenced to probation and community service after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a relationship he had with a minor.

On Monday, Judge Timothy McCormick sentenced 34-year-old Bell, whose legal name is Jared Drake Bell, to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and an end to all communications with the victim.

"Today, I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way. That was obviously not my intention," Bell said in court, according to multiple outlets. "I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

Last month, he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony of attempted endangerment of children and a first-degree misdemeanor of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His accuser, 15 at the time, filed a report with police in Canada in 2018 over an alleged incident involving Bell in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 2017, prosecutors said. Bell initially pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first hearing on June 3, and he was released on a $2,500 personal bond.

"The pain that the defendant has caused me is indescribable, and it worsens every day," the woman, now 19, reportedly said. "Being used by somebody who meant the world to me has left me feeling more hurt than I have ever been before."

The woman accused Bell of "grooming" her, sending her explicit photos, and engaging in sexual misconduct in two separate incidents in a statement on Monday. Bell's attorney denied the claims.

"My life hasn't been the same since I was 15. I think about these crimes every single day. I feel like I'm in a constant dark place. Sometimes I wish I could disappear so I can forget about what happened," she added, later calling him "a pedophile."

Bell and the minor reportedly established a relationship several years before the alleged incident in 2017.

In the months leading up to the concert where the alleged incident occurred, Bell reportedly sent the minor inappropriate messages through social media channels, according to the Cleveland Division of Police investigation.

Since starring on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, Bell has continued to do voice-over acting. He has also released multiple albums and performed under the name Drake Campana in his music career.

