Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleads guilty to charges of crimes against minor

Jared Drake Bell, who is known for acting as the character Drake in the Nickelodeon television show Drake and Josh, pleaded guilty Wednesday in court to multiple charges regarding crimes against a minor.

The minor, 15 at the time, filed a report with police in Canada in 2018 over an alleged incident involving Bell in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Dec. 1, 2017, prosecutors alleged. Bell pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first hearing June 3.

Bell, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a fourth-degree felony of attempted endangerment of children and a first-degree misdemeanor of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to a recording of the Wednesday hearing.

“If you plead guilty, that is an admission that you did commit these crimes,” said Judge Timothy McCormick to Bell during a virtual hearing.

Bell and the minor reportedly established a relationship several years before the alleged incident in 2017.

In the months leading up to the concert, Bell reportedly sent the minor inappropriate messages through social media channels, according to the investigation led by the Cleveland Division of Police.

The accuser filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 in connection to the alleged incident, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. Authorities in Canada later contacted police in Cleveland.

Judge Timothy McCormick told Bell that prison time is not required, but if he does go to prison, he would be subjected to a discretionary period of three years post-release control following his release.

The child star had been out on a $2,500 personal bond since his arraignment June 3. Sentencing is slated for July 12, and the accuser will be given an opportunity to make a statement.

