Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell found safe after being reported missing in Florida, police say

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was found safe Thursday hours after police in Florida said he was reported missing and potentially in danger.

Bell, whose real first name is Jared, was last seen just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Daytona Beach Police Department said he was possibly traveling in a 2022 gray BMW and was believed to be in the area of Mainland High School.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” authorities said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

Police updated the post just before 1:30 p.m. ET to say Bell was safe and in contact with authorities.

The department declined to release further details earlier in the day, citing an active investigation into his disappearance.

Bell, 36, is best known for his role on the popular Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh," which ran from 2004 to 2007.

In 2021, an Ohio judge sentenced him to two years of probation for child endangerment charges after a female victim he met online accused him of "grooming" her since she was 12, sending her graphic photos and engaging in sexual misconduct in two separate incidents.

His lawyer denied the allegations at the time, but Bell pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com