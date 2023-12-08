Former Nimishillen Township office candidate no longer facing domestic violence charge

CANTON ‒ A former candidate for Nimishillen Township fiscal officer is no longer facing a charge of domestic violence.

A Stark County grand jury opted not to indict Brandon R. Evans, 41, according to a Common Pleas Court entry filed Friday.

"It fantastic, isn’t it?" Evans said Friday.

Evans had been accused of trying to harm a pregnant woman by pulling her off a couch at his Beech Street NE home on Oct. 28. Her pregnancy raised the charge to a fifth-degree felony from a misdemeanor.

Evans said he was represented well by his attorney, Eugene O'Byrne, who said after Evans was arrested that he expected his client to be exonerated. He said Evans left the house to protect himself and called police three times. O'Byrne said the woman was not injured.

“He left the house to get away from her. He never touched her. He never tried to cause any physical harm. I think the case will be dismissed. The problem is it probably won’t be dismissed by Election Day," said O'Bryne, who described it as a "complete misunderstanding."

Evans said the woman told O'Byrne, a judge and the grand jury the same thing.

"I'm glad that the court system did what they're supposed to do," Evans said. "It worked out. The truth came out. I was the one that called the police anyways. It was a huge misunderstanding.

“Praise God. Praise God,” he said. "I just want to thank Eugene O'Byrne and thank the Stark County court system for doing their job."

Evans said he will consider running for public office again.

He lost the election for Nimishillen Township fiscal officer to Sandy Smith. She received 2,156 votes to his 1,409 in the Nov. 7 general election.

