A former Nixa Junior High assistant principal was sentenced in federal court Thursday for soliciting sexually explicit photos from a 13-year-old.

Colby Jeremiah Fronterhouse, 42, of Springfield, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Fronterhouse, who spent nearly 12 years as assistant principal, was still working that job in September 2020 when a child victim and his father contacted a Christian County sheriff's deputy.

Court documents show Fronterhouse posed as a teen girl and encouraged the child to send sexually explicit photos, made specific requests for poses and engaged in sexually explicit talk.

Fronterhouse was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 27, 2021 and fired by the district Feb. 8.

In August, Fronterhouse pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Investigators learned the phone used by Fronterhouse to text and solicit images was a burner phone number but they were able to trace a related Voice Over Internet Protocol account to Fronterhouse.

While executing a search warrant at Fronterhouse's residence, officers seized his cell phone, found evidence linking his cell phone to the burner account, and confirmed he had access to the victim's cell number through school records.

Fronterhouse worked in three districts — Galena, Reeds Spring and Springfield — prior to joining the Nixa district in 2009.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the sheriff's departments in Greene and Christian counties.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Former Nixa assistant principal sentenced in child pornography case