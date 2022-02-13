Former Nixon aide reflects on Watergate 50 years later in new memoir
ABC News' Rick Klein interviews former President Richard Nixon aide Dwight Chapin on "This Week."
ABC News' Rick Klein interviews former President Richard Nixon aide Dwight Chapin on "This Week."
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
Police escorted Charles Banner and his family off a British Airways flight to Turin because of the feud about business class seats, per MailOnline.
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
All the documents are "in the works," the former first lady said of an "exclusive high tea," which is already selling tickets for up to $50,000.
It's not hard to renounce one's American citizenship, but the repercussions could last a lifetime.
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
Christian Pulisic played a big part in Chelsea winning the FIFA Club World Cup, as he became the first-ever American to lift the trophy.
State Highway Patrol said two drivers now face charges.
The massive rocket speeding through space on a collision course with the moon does not belong to SpaceX despite earlier reports and likely belongs to a spacecraft launched by China in 2014, according to a report on Saturday.
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
If Aaron Rodgers wants a strong financial commitment from the Packers, the team is willing to offer it, per NFL Network.
Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, as Kai Havertz scored a 117th minute penalty kick to edge the Blues past Palmeiras.
The driver was flown to Harborview hospital in Seattle.
For decades, Linda Slaten’s sons believed they’d never find out who raped and murdered their mother when they were children. But on Wednesday the brothers confronted her killer — a man who had a connection to the family all those years ago. Joseph Mills had once been Tim Slaten’s youth football coach, but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting and killing the 31-year-old single mother as her two sons slept nearby on Sept. 4, 1981, local station WTVT reports. “I hope when you’re in pr
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
"I am sexy, I'm fearless, I'm divine. I'm unbeatable, I'm creative … I am feminine, I am masculine," Hilaria Baldwin wrote to herself on Instagram
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIn Stanford’s famous marshmallow study, scientists offered children two or five treats. If the children chose to wait longer, they could eat five instead of two. Some kids chose the immediate goody; others decided to stay. Researchers then followed the children as they grew up, and those who chose to linger showed better financial skills later in life.Scientists have since cast some doubt on the marshmallow study, but if I had to guess,
Former Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan has found a new NFL job
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
Ukraine's military is stronger than when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 but still won't be able to hold off another Russian attack, experts say.