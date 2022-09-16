Former NJ police union president indicted for theft, used dues for lavish spending, AG says

The former President of two New Jersey police unions was indicted on allegations that he pilfered $160,000 from the organizations' coffers to fund his lavish indulgences, the state Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

A grand jury upheld a theft charge against Christopher Smith, 48, last week, after authorities accused him of looting the organizations' bank accounts to pay for personal flight accommodations, internet service and meals at plush restaurants in New Jersey, Philadelphia and the storied 21 Club in New York City.

"Smith exploited men and women who work difficult, dangerous jobs to protect our communities, some of whom were his own coworkers who entrusted him with their money and a position of authority," said Thomas Eicher, Executive Director of the AG's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

The troubled union official headed both the NJ Park Police PBA Local 222, based in his hometown of Hope, and the NJ State Law Enforcement Unit, which serves officers in statewide agencies such as the New Jersey State Police.

LOCAL:Jury to consider indictment against man charged in fatal drunken driving crash in Morristown

The Park Police are overseen by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and provide public safety services in state maintained parks, forests, recreation areas and natural preserves, according to its website.

A department spokesperson deferred all questions about Smith's case to the Attorney General.

As of Thursday evening, the AG's Office did not specify whether Smith was removed from his post at the unions in response to the accusations or if he had already left on his own, nor did they confirm whether Smith collected a salary or stipend for his posts.

The case will be heard in Superior Court in Warren County, said Mary Ann Spoto, a court spokesperson. If convicted, he could serve 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Smith's attorney, Jeffrey Garrigan, did not respond to a request for comment on his client's behalf as of Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ex-PBA president indicted on claim he used dues for lavish spending