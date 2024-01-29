Former NK basketball coach Aaron Thomas wants child molestation charges dismissed. What to know.

Former North Kingstown high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas is asking that child molestation charges against him be dropped, arguing in part that there’s no evidence his “fat testing” of athletes was for sexual gratification.

State prosecutors charged Thomas in 2022 with one count of second-degree child molestation and one count of sexual assault after controversy exploded over his decades-long practice of having student-athletes strip, sometimes naked, for body composition testing. Thomas has pleaded innocent to the charges.

But in a motion to dismiss the charges, his lawyers argue "at no time did Mr. Thomas display evidence of sexual arousal, gratification or assault” – a necessity for finding anyone guilty of second-degree child molestation.

Former students alleged that Thomas would sometimes move the athletes’ genitals out of the way and use skinfold calipers to get measurements in the upper thigh area. The testing also consisted of flexibility and body measurements.

“There is no evidence that Mr. Thomas ever moved his hands or fingers in a sexual manner while conducting the body test," the motion reads. "There was no sexual talk or tone during these tests. There was no hint of sexual arousal. The mere contact with an intimate body part during a body fat exam does not, in and or itself, transform this exam into a sexual assault.”

Former North Kingstown coach Aaron Thomas leaves his arraignment in August 2022.

State prosecutors fight the dismissal

State prosecutors see it differently.

In a new court filing objecting to the dismissal motion, they argue that the defense “ignores the facts and circumstances around the defendant’s actions” that can be used to determine Thomas’ intent. “There is a plethora of other evidence establishing that the defendant touched [one athlete’s] intimate body parts for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.”

For instance, they argue one former student recalled how during his junior year Thomas escorted him to a closed closet next to the gym and allegedly touched beneath his genital area “for several moments” for a supposed hernia test.

On an earlier occasion, the same student says that when he was 13 and naked with Thomas in a secluded room, Thomas was reportedly “breathing heavily” as he fat tested him.

And prosecutors allege Thomas lied to North Kingstown police.

Thomas “denied asking any student to take off their shorts and states that he never conducted any testing on naked students” – contradicting what numerous former students told detectives.

Thomas also explained to the police that the question he often posed to students – “Shy or not shy?” – pertained to the students taking off their shirt, not their underwear – again, disputing what former students told police.

State argues 'fat tests' were sexual in nature

Prosecutors also argue “there is more than sufficient evidence to demonstrate probable cause” that Thomas committed second degree sexual assault as well.

In their filing, they point to a so-called “puberty test,” that Thomas repeatedly performed in addition to fat testing on one former athlete, which reportedly involved the student standing or sitting naked while Thomas touched his groin area.

Thomas would have the student “completely naked and standing against the wall in the defendant’s office,” and would then “pressed firmly in and around his groin area.”

The only explanation the teen said Thomas ever gave him was that eventually the examinations “would no longer hurt . . . and [he] would be able to run faster and jump higher.”

That same former student also recalled one specific occasion during his sophomore year when after completing the fat test, Thomas had him disrobe again, sit on the floor and spread his legs. Thomas allegedly began touching the student's genital area. After, the student alleged Thomas sat in his chair and was apparently aroused.

“This is clear evidence of the defendant’s sexual arousal and gratification,” wrote prosecutors.

But defense lawyers said in the court filing: “a single observation of a ‘noticeable bulge,’ without more, does not magically transform this event into a sex assault.”

The defense also argues the sexual assault charge was filed after the three-year statute of limitations expired.

Prosecutors however, citing a detective’s narrative, note the naked fat testing continued on beyond the time cited by defense lawyers. Therefore, the charge is “clearly within the statute of limitations.”

A hearing on the motion for dismissal is scheduled for March 1.

