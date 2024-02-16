Former NMSU Title IX coordinator Laura Castille settles retaliation lawsuit for $60k

A year after filing a lawsuit claiming she was retaliated against in the workplace, former New Mexico State University Title IX coordinator Laura Castille will go home with a one-time payment of $60,000 in a new 2024 settlement.

Castille, who filed her complaint on Feb. 7, 2023, will be awarded $54,000 from the New Mexico Risk Management Division and the remaining $6,000 from NMSU, according to the seven-page document published on New Mexico’s government transparency and accountability portal.

Castille was hired at the university in 2018 to serve as the executive director and coordinator of the Title IX office. She also is an alumna of the university.

As outlined in previous Sun-News reporting, she accused many of NMSU’s top leadership at the time of gross mismanagement, abuse of authority and violation of university policy. She also alleged her civil rights under the Whistleblower Protection Act had been violated.

Hadley Hall, the building that houses some of New Mexico State University's central administration, is pictured on Feb.14, 2024.

Out of all the officials named in that suit, Castille mostly recalled her interactions with former Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer Ruth Johnston. She alleged Johnston had changed a job posting for the chief auditor position to fit the qualifications of a preferred candidate. Castille, responsible for ensuring postings complied with state law, noticed the change and reported it to colleagues resulting in her being put on leave and later resigning, according to the complaint.

In the settlement that Castille signed on Jan. 24, 2024, the university did not admit to any of her claims or agree to any liability moving forward but did agree to remove a July 28, 2022 written reprimand from her personnel file.

A pre-trial conference and docket call were scheduled for May 2024 but dismissed by Judge Manuel Arrieta, who presided over the case, because Castille agreed to the settlement.

Where is Ruth Johnston now?

In an effort to restructure university leadership and cut back on expenses, Johnston’s position at NMSU no longer exists. As also previously reported by the Sun-News, Johnston resigned in May 2023 and her last day was at the university was June 30, 2023.

“In preparing NMSU for the transition to new leadership, the university is working to ensure the organizational structure of our central administration better reflects our size, budget, and student enrollment,” said university spokesperson Justin Bannister at the time. “In that restructuring, there will not be a position of Vice Chancellor.”

Johnston now leads the National Association of College and University Business Officers as acting vice president of consulting, according to a media release.

NMSU declines to comment to Laura Castille’s settlement

Comments and statements regarding legal matters or pending litigation by the university are typically limited or not commented upon.

The Sun-News contacted the university and Castille's lawyer Ben Gubernick to ask for comment on Castille’s case which no longer falls under pending litigation.

A spokesperson for NMSU said the university did not have a statement regarding the matter, and Gubernick did not respond to requests for comment.

