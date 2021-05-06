Former NOC professor faces up to life on rape charge

May 5—A former Northern Oklahoma College theater professor faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being charged Tuesday with first-degree rape and other felony sex-related charges.

Anthony Lee Luetkenhaus, 37, was charged Tuesday in Kay County District Court. He faces 5 years to life without parole on the first-degree rape charge; up to 20 years on a kidnapping charge; up to 10 years each on two counts of sexual battery; and up to a year in prison and/or a fine up to $1,000 on a misdemeanor charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court at 9 a.m. Friday.

According to a charging sheet provided by Kay County District Court, the rape charge stems from an incident at the NOC campus in Tonkawa in which Luetkenhaus is accused of having sex with the victim "where force was used ... by restraining (the victim) with rope and refusing to free (the victim) from the restraints." The time frame listed is Jan. 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018.

The kidnapping charge accuses Luetkenhaus of "unlawfully confining (the victim) without lawful authority and with the intent to confine (the victim) against her will," also on the NOC campus. The time frame listed also is Jan. 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018.

The two counts of sexual battery involve a second victim. They accuse Luetkenhaus of "intentionally touching the body of (the victim), a person over 16 years of age, in a lewd and lascivious manner and without the consent of (the victim)." The time frame for one count is Aug. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2018, while the time frame for the second count is Jan. 1, 2019, through May 31, 2019.

The misdemeanor charge accuses Luetkenhaus of "intentionally disseminating images of identifiable individuals whose intimate parts are exposed with the intent to harass the individuals."

NOC officials announced in an emailed press release Tuesday that Luetkenhaus' employment was terminated Monday. Additionally, NOC President Cheryl Evans said Luetkenhaus was banned from the campus for the protection of the NOC community.

In a campus announcement sent out Monday, Evans provided resources from both NOC and the area communities. Professional counselors were on campus Monday, and the college hs arranged for counseling support for any victims traumatized by the situation. Students and employees are encouraged to contact Jason Johnson, vice president for student affairs/Title IX coordinator for counseling referral information.

"Our campus community is heartbroken for the victims in the allegations against Tony Luetkenhaus and are fully cooperating with the Tonkawa Police Department in the investigation," Evans said in her announcement. "We are doing everything we can so justice is served and we can begin the healing process. We want to thank the courageous people who stepped forward to report their experiences. Our college is a safer place because of your bravery."

Late on April 28, NOC administration became aware of allegations against Luetkenhaus, and law enforcement was invited to campus early Thursday morning to investigate, according to NOC.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday afternoon, Tonkawa Police Department said interviews were made April 29 with "numerous students" based on sexual offense allegations made against Luetkenhaus. Additionally, police officials "were presented evidence and disclosures during the course of this initial investigation." Luetkenhaus was arrested and jailed on $150,000 bond. NOC also suspended Luetkenhaus on Thursday.

Following Luetkenhaus' arrest, Tonkawa Police Department, with the assistance of the 8th District Attorney's Office, filed for and executed search warrants on Luektenhaus' residence in Stillwater and his office on the NOC Tonkawa campus, according to the TPD Facebook post. Evidence was collected and seized.

"We have reached out to additional state agencies for assistance in this developing investigation," the Facebook post states. "Since the arrest, new alleged victims inside and outside of Oklahoma continue to come forward who are present or past students of Luetkenhaus. As this investigation continues, we anticipate additional charges and additional victims."

According to the website anthonyluetken haus.com, Luetkenhaus was at NOC since 2016 as director of technical theater and professor of theater.

His teaching experience also includes Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Mo., 2010-2013, and Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill., 2008.