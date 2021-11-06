Former Nocona woman in custody for 2015 traffic deaths

The tragic saga of a 2015 traffic accident where two young people died may have finally come to an end this week as the former Nocona woman convicted and sentenced in the case was arrested after a SWAT team converged on where she barricaded herself inside and threatened to use a gun.

It was the dramatic conclusion of a long legal appeals battle involving Terri Sanders who was convicted in a December 2018 trial on two counts of manslaughter with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison.

Sanders

The fatal head-on collision occurred on U.S. Highway 82 between Wichita Falls and Nocona on Oct. 23, 2015. Sanders was driving home to Nocona after a party in Wichita Falls. Brent Michael Winkler, Kyle David Kemp, both 20, and Jackson Pennington, 22 were riding in Winkler’s Dodge Intrepid to Wichita Falls from Nocona.

Shortly before midnight, the vehicle violently collided when Sanders crossed the center line into the other lane hitting the westbound vehicle. Kemp of Burkburnett and Winkler of Iowa Park were both killed and Pennington was seriously injured. Sanders was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both for two counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of manslaughter and a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More: Crime of the Week: Radio station assault, $1,000 reward offered

Following her trial, Sanders’ lawyers filed an appeal during which time Sanders was released on bond and required to use an interlock device which is something like a breath analyzer before a vehicle starts.

During the trial they countered the allegations of intoxication and reckless driving with a defense that wet road conditions caused the crash. In the appeal, they questioned the validity of expert testimony and evidence. During the trial, the blood evidence was challenged and could not be submitted.

In September 2020, the Court of Appeals Second Appellate District of Texas denied that appeal, stating there was no error in the trial court judgement and the judgement was affirmed.

Story continues

Following that, Sanders’ attorney filed a petition for discretionary review, which is essentially the last ditch effort in a criminal case asking the court to review the decision. Earlier in the summer, the court denied that request and a mandate ordering the trial judge to issue a warrant for her arrest was filed.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said when that warrant was issued, they found out Sanders was living in Temple, so they contacted local law enforcement to pick her up.

“When they tried to make contact she ran, abandoning her vehicle, moving out all her stuff and taking off. That was in late summer. The Department of Public Safety tried unsuccessfully to find her.

“Officials contacted the Texas Ranger who works this jurisdiction who got in touch with the Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force two or three weeks ago and they were able to identify her boyfriend who was unknown before. They followed him and found her,” said the DA.

More: Police report: Abby Saldaña told family, boss she feared man now charged with her murder

However, taking her into custody was not easy. Polhemus said she doesn’t have the police report yet so she does not know all the details, but it appears when officers went to find her, they saw her through a window and she then barricaded herself inside threatening to kill herself with a gun. A SWAT team went in to get her with no further injury to anyone.

The Comal County jail records show the 58-year-old Sanders was booked in on a Montague County warrant on Nov. 4.

Polhemus said without knowing the details of the capture incident she is uncertain if Comal County may file its own charges. Sanders is expected to be transferred immediately to state prison to begin serving her sentence of 20 years. Due to the deadly weapon charge, Sanders will have to serve at least half of her sentence, day for day, before she is eligible for parole.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: SWAT swoops in, arrests former Nocona woman convicted in 2015 deaths