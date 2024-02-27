Former Nordonia superintendent resigns from job in Westerville after less than 5 months

Westerville City Schools announced Monday evening the resignation of Superintendent Joseph Clark.

Former longtime Nordonia Superintendent Joe Clark has resigned from his new role as head of Westerville City Schools after less than five months on the job.

Clark's resignation is effective at the end of the business day on July 31.

He had been the superintendent of Nordonia Hills City School District from 2011 until he was hired for the same role in Westerville, a school district in suburban Columbus with nearly 15,000 students.

Westerville City Schools appointed Clark to the position in August 2023, and he started on Oct. 1, 2023, following the resignation of John Kellogg, who led the school district for a decade.

In his letter to the Westerville City Schools Board, Clark did not give a specific reason for his resignation, only citing "personal reasons" and pledging his assistance to the board in finding his replacement.

"Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving as your Superintendent. Westerville City Schools will always hold a special place in my heart," Clark said in the letter.

Westerville City Schools spokesperson Greg Viebranz could not confirm on Monday whether the Westerville school board would launch an immediate search for Clark's replacement or whether or if the district would hire a search firm. Previously, the board hired the Illinois-based firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to help in the selection process.

Prior to this superintendent roles in the Westerville and Nordonia school districts, Clark served as assistant superintendent of Nordonia; assistant superintendent for Kent City Schools; assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for Barberton City Schools; and as a high school English teacher for Springfield Local Schools.

Clark has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in K-12 leadership, with a focus in school law from Kent State University.

The Akron Beacon Journal contributed to this report. @ShahidMeighansmeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Nordonia Superintendent Joe Clark resigns from Westerville job