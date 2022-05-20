Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe sentenced to 12 years in prison

Former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after being convicted last summer of nearly a dozen bribery and public corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen issued the sentence at the end of a three-hour hearing in federal court in Norfolk that was attended by several friends and family members, and a few former colleagues of McCabe’s.

“In the court’s opinion, you were guilty beyond all doubt,” Allen said to McCabe, calling his bribery scheme “sophisticated and very intricate.” Allen also disputed McCabe’s earlier claims that he’d simply made some mistakes.

“It’s not a mistake, it’s a crime,” the judge said of the sheriff’s actions. “A 22-year crime.”

McCabe’s was ordered into custody last August after a jury convicted him of all 11 charges he faced at the end of 3½-week trial. He was threatened on his first day at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, according to his attorney, and has been in solitary confinement in a facility in Hanover County since then for his own protection.

When the 63-year-old strode into the courtroom Friday, hunched over and pushing a wheeled walker in front of him, his wife of 20 years, Janet, began sobbing loudly. He appeared frail and much thinner than he did at the time of his trial.

McCabe served as Norfolk’s sheriff from 1994 to 2017. He won by significant margins in each of his six sheriff’s elections, but came in a distant third when he ran for mayor in 2016. He was under federal investigation when he abruptly resigned in February 2017, and was indicted 2½ years later.

Testimony at his trial showed he accepted lavish gifts and thousands in cash from two businessmen who had longtime contracts with the city jail. In exchange, the vendors got inside information on the bidding process as well as contract extensions and enhancements that greatly benefited them.

One of the vendors, Gerard “Jerry” Boyle, was sentenced to three years in federal prison in February after pleading guilty to a single charge of conspiring to commit mail fraud. The other, John Appleton, owner of ABL Management Inc. in Louisiana, was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his cooperation.

Story continues

The defense submitted 27 letters from McCabe’s friends, family members and former employees imploring the judge to consider a lesser sentence. Among the letter writers was former Norfolk City Councilman Randy Wright, who cited the many improvements McCabe made to the city jail during his tenure and McCabe’s deteriorating health as reasons for less prison time.

Earlier this year, McCabe’s lawyer, James Broccoletti, submitted a motion requesting a competency evaluation for his client. Broccoletti wrote that McCabe suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He also said McCabe’s condition has worsened since his bond was revoked and he was placed in solitary confinement.

Staff Writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com