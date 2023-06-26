Former Norman car dealer pleads guilty to tampering with court proceedings

Jun. 26—A former Norman car dealer previously convicted of wire fraud and other crimes pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of tampering with official proceedings in the case.

Bobby Chris Mayes, 50, of Norman, was charged in a federal grand jury indictment with three counts of tampering with official proceedings.

Mayes, who co-owned Big Red Sports/Imports of Norman and four other car dealerships, pleaded guilty after reaching a plea agreement with the government, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester in Oklahoma City.

At the plea hearing, Mayes admitted he had "helped to convince co-defendant Courtney Wells to flee to Mexico while they were awaiting sentencing and that he provided financial support for her flight," according to the release.

Wells and companion Brandon Landers were later located in Mexico and returned to the United States, according to the release.

Landers was indicted and pleaded guilty on Dec. 6 to conspiring to tamper with official proceedings "based on his involvement in helping Wells flee to Mexico," Troester's office reported.

Landers and Wells are awaiting sentencing in their respective cases.

At his plea hearing, Mayes also admitted sending an anonymous email to the court and others in early October in which he "made untrue allegations about government conduct, in an effort to interfere with the ongoing proceedings," according to the release.

Mayes faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of tampering, according to the release.

He is awaiting sentencing.

Mayes was convicted in November 2021 of conspiring to commit wire fraud, 12 counts of wire fraud, six counts of uttering forged securities, and aggravated identity theft.

He is awaiting sentencing in the case and faces a mandatory prison term of two years for aggravated identity theft to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, according to the release.

Mayes and two others convicted of related crimes in the case, conspired to commit wire fraud to obtain "millions of dollars in loan proceeds" from banks, credit unions and auto finance lenders, court records show.

The trio "engaged in a number of schemes designed to falsely induce lenders to finance customer purchases that they would not otherwise approve," a previous indictment states. "The schemes include providing cash down payments or trade-in vehicles even when neither transaction took place."

Mayes and the others "made materially false statements and omissions to lenders about the type, source and amount of borrowers' down payments or vehicle trade-ins, and bribed at least one loan officer."

The Big Red Dealership group included Big Red Kia, Norman Yamaha, Norman Mitsubishi, and Mayes Kia. The crimes were committed between January 2014 and March 2019 when Mayes was the group's president and CEO, records show.