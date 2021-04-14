Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate seat in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Murphy, Théoden Janes
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory’s career in politics is not over.

McCrory, a Republican who served one term as the state’s chief executive and 14 years as Charlotte’s mayor, has launched a campaign website announcing his run for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

McCrory made the official announcement on his popular WBT radio show Wednesday morning.

“I’m in. I’m in. I’m going to run for the U.S. Senate because I’m simply the best for the job,” McCrory said. “Of all the candidates that are considering to run for the U.S. Senate — Republicans and Democrats — I am the best for the job, and if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t run.”

McCrory joins former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker as top-tier candidates in the Republican field to replace Richard Burr, who is not running for a fourth term in 2022. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is considering a run, as is North Carolina native Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

McCrory, 64, served as Charlotte’s mayor from 1995 to 2009. He lost his race for governor in 2008, but won a decisive victory in the 2012 gubernatorial election. He lost a bitter reelection campaign in 2016 to Democrat Roy Cooper, falling by 10,277 votes.

He has hosted a weekday morning talk show on WBT-AM since 2017 and also made regular appearances on NBC’s “Meet The Press.” McCrory passed on a 2020 rematch with Cooper, but announced in late 2019 that he would seriously consider a U.S. Senate run.

Those prominent public positions give McCrory a huge edge in name identification over Walker and Budd, according to polling done for McCrory’s campaign this month.

McCrory has 89% name ID among likely Republican primary voters in the state compared to 32% for Walker and Budd. McCrory leads in a three-way race and in head-to-head match-ups, according to a polling memo addressed to McCrory and campaign strategist Paul Shumaker.

The memo, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, did not contain polling on Lara Trump.

A return to politics has been on McCrory’s mind for a while. In September, during an interview with McClatchy about U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’s reelection bid, he said that he was having fun serving on boards, doing the radio show and appearing on national television.

“I miss the leadership,” McCrory said at the time.

On Monday on his radio show, while teasing to Wednesday’s announcement, McCrory said he was driven by questions about how best to fill his days.

“I’m doing a lot of thinking about my next moves in my twilight years, in the last quarter of my life. How do we be relevant? How do we make a difference? How do we leave this place a better place than when we arrived?” McCrory said. “... How can we be an influencer in leaving this Earth a better place than when we arrived? And that’s part of my faith responsibility.”

On Wednesday, McCrory said he has handled crises before and is equipped to help solve problems in Washington.

“We need someone from outside Washington, D.C., to help solve Washington problems. We need North Carolina solutions in Washington because we know how to solve problems here in North Carolina. From the coast to the Piedmont, all the way to the mountains, I know the state and I know its people,” McCrory said.

Time as governor

McCrory’s tenure as governor is most remembered for the fight over House Bill 2, North Carolina’s so-called “bathroom bill,” which limited LGBTQ protections and stopped local authorities from expanding their own nondiscrimination ordinances.

But before the 2016 battle over the bill — which generated national headlines and negative economic consequences in the middle of his reelection bid — McCrory and his Republican colleagues in the legislature remade much of state government.

They cut income taxes while expanding the list of services that could be taxed, raised school teacher pay, ran budget surpluses, overhauled the way the state funded transportation and passed the $2 billion “Connect N.C.” bond that paid for repairs and expansion to parks, universities and infrastructure across the state, The News & Observer reported at the time.

McCrory, again with state lawmakers, refused to expand Medicaid, cut unemployment benefits and passed a voter ID law that was later overturned for targeting Black citizens — drawing the ire of Democrats. A toll road project in Mecklenburg County hurt McCrory, too.

But HB2 came to define his final year in office. The state law came in response to Charlotte adding LGBTQ protections to its nondiscrimination ordinance in February 2016. Republicans passed the law a month later, which required, among other provisions, people to use bathrooms in schools and other government buildings based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

It led to a backlash by businesses, major corporations and prominent sports organizations, including the NBA and NCAA, which pulled events from the state. The issue may have cost him another four years in the governor’s mansion during a year in which Trump and Burr won their statewide contests.

In March 2017, legislators and Cooper reached a compromise on legislation that included a moratorium stopping local governments from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances through the end of 2020. McCrory urged support for it, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. He called it “a common-sense reset that respects privacy and allows the Supreme Court to resolve this issue for our nation once and for all.”

It passed, despite objections from liberals and conservatives, and Cooper signed the bill.

McCrory’s run for the Senate comes as transgender issues are again at the forefront of state and national politics. North Carolina lawmakers are considering bills that, critics say, would prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls’ high school sports teams, ban gender-related medical care for nonadults and allow doctors to refuse care to LGBTQ individuals, The News & Observer reported previously.

Senate race

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. North Carolina is among the states that may decide which party controls the chamber. And it is one of five states where the Republican incumbent is not running for reelection.

The stakes are high to fill a open seat in North Carolina, which last had a vacancy in 2008.

Walker, who has been in the race since December, didn’t wait for McCrory to declare his candidacy before coming out swinging.

“With taking back the Senate majority hinging on our success in North Carolina, why would we gamble on Pat McCrory — a career politician who has lost more statewide races than he’s won?” Walker said in a statement Monday after McCrory teased an announcement.

Walker, 51, from Greensboro, served three terms in the U.S. House. He did not run for reelection in 2020 after his district was redrawn into a Democratic-leaning one. He announced his Senate bid in December and has been calling himself “the most conservative and pro-Trump” member of the delegation.

Walker said in 2019, when he passed on challenging Tillis, that Trump would back him in his 2022 Senate run. Trump has not weighed in on the race publicly.

“McCrory has routinely attacked conservatives including President Trump and if Pat wasn’t good enough for Trump’s administration, he’s not good enough for our state,” Walker said.

McCrory met with Trump before his inauguration at Trump Tower in late 2016 to discuss potential jobs in the administration, including in the Department of Energy, according to leaked documents obtained by Axios. McCrory did not get a job in the administration.

McCrory supported Trump in the 2016 race, but called out some of his language.

Trump, though still banned from Twitter and other social media outlets, has been endorsing candidates — for Senate and other positions — through statements. Trump carried the state twice and remains the most popular figure in the party, one reason Lara Trump’s possible candidacy has loomed over this race.

“I’m not a big fan of incumbents who happen to not win reelection have to go walk off into the sunset. I’ve been there. I think they can stay relevant and I think President Trump should stay relevant,” McCrory said during a February appearance on “Meet The Press.”

Trump has blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional Republicans, namely those who voted to impeach or convict him in January. He remains the head of the party.

McCrory said issues and Democratic overreach will unite Republicans in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

“There are issues that are going to unite us two years from now and four years from now. History tells us that,” McCrory said in February. “And that fact of the matter is issues trump everything.”

Republicans have won the last four Senate races in North Carolina and six of the last seven.

No more radio show

According to recent surveys, McCrory has held steady as one of the most popular Republican candidates among those who have said they are running and those who were said to be considering a bid.

The results of a Meredith Poll published last month showed McCrory to be the preference of more than 16% of intended Republican primary voters, while a BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll conducted late last year had him favored by 23% of North Carolina Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

The only individual to rate higher than him, in both surveys, was Lara Trump. She polled at 24% in the BUSR/UNLV poll and 27% in the Meredith Poll.

Wednesday marked McCrory’s final day as host on his morning show — “The Pat McCrory Show with Bo Thompson.” On Monday, McCrory said among his options were to continue “on this incredible radio show,” thanking his co-host, producer and others at the station.

He asked, rhetorically, if he should “just continue to have incredible fun and try to educate and influence people. Or do I got back to the profession that’s been a calling of mine since I ran for city council in 1989.”

Axios Charlotte reported in February that it’s the most popular morning show in Charlotte, having held the No. 1 position for its time slot for seven straight months in 2020 and having grown to 90,000 listeners per week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • Former Navy pilot looks to unseat Democrat for US House seat in Virginia

    Virginia state senator Jen Kiggans discusses campaign on 'Fox & Friends First.'

  • Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

    Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory on Wednesday announced he'll run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, shaking up the calculus in the expanding field to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr with the entrance of a veteran of statewide politics. McCrory, who served as governor for four years through 2016, revealed his plans on his morning radio show in Charlotte, where he also served a record 14 years as mayor. McCrory had said in late 2019 that he would strongly consider a Senate bid in 2022.

  • WNBA schedule release: 7 marquee series to watch

    Candace Parker's Sky debut and Los Angeles homecoming. A heated rivalry scheduled late in the season. And young stars prepare to spill tea.

  • Wisconsin Treasurer Godlewski launches US Senate bid

    Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joined the growing ranks of Democrats running for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, launching her bid for the seat in the battleground state currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term. Godlewski, a native of Eau Claire who was elected treasurer in 2018, announced her candidacy in a video where she also lambastes Johnson as a conspiracy theorist more loyal to former President Donald Trump than the citizens of Wisconsin. Godlewski said she will help bolster small businesses, fight climate change, raise the minimum wage, lower prescription drug costs, reform the criminal justice system and get rid of the Senate filibuster.

  • The end of the imperial governorship

    Lawmakers across the country want to curtail the sweeping powers of state executives after the pandemic led governors to flex their muscles in historic new ways.

  • Pieces of a Woman Falls Apart

    It’s kind of a mystery how British actress Vanessa Kirby got an Oscar nomination for Pieces of a Woman, but the title might tell us all we need to know. Kirby’s role as Martha is a concatenation of cultural prejudices and advantages: She’s a Boston Brahmin debutante who marries down to blue-collar construction worker Sean (Shia LaBeouf). She’s pregnant but still tied to the influence of her domineering, bigoted mother Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn). Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó and his screenwriting partner Kata Wéber assemble these sociological puzzle pieces out of the contradictions of #MeToo-era sympathies. Mundruczó’s camera dotes on Kirby (best known for her role on Netflix’s The Crown as rascal brunette Princess Margaret, but she’s a haughty blonde here). Kirby’s performance consists of mood scenes and attitude posturing, since Weber’s clichéd dialogue is subordinate to the director’s attempt at visual realism. But Kirby isn’t a commanding presence; she has that British theater-actor anonymity that never convincingly translates into American temperament or idioms. She’s miming a type — from an emotional distance and in a very actressy manner. After Mundruczó introduces the mismatched couple, he circles the two of them in a 24-minute, unedited sequence of Martha’s pre-delivery contractions. His overlong, undisciplined style unapologetically follows the overrated, now forgotten Romanian film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, by Cristian Mungiu from the previous decade — a pre-#MeToo art-movie rationalization for abortion as social mandate. In Pieces of a Woman, Martha and Sean’s interaction with a doula, who is standing in for their regular midwife, moves like a theatrical set piece. It is meant to be a tour de force but is monotonous. Kirby’s physical exaggerations and shrieks can only impress young feminists who are unfamiliar with movie birth stunts. (Julie Andrews followed her squeaky-clean image in The Sound of Music with a memorable one-take labor scene in the 1966 film Hawaii.) Mundruczó’s tick-tocking pace is not suspenseful; it signals that the worst is going to happen. It does, which throws Martha and her upper-crust family into a court case seeking damages and revenge while the debutante’s marriage and family relations fall apart (thus, another rationalization of abortion culture). Pieces of a Woman is a pre-digested coming-to-consciousness tale in which a pampered young adult frees herself from the gendered definitions imposed upon her by others. The film’s puzzle-pieces concept may be Mundruczó and Wéber’s nod to Jerry Schatzberg’s Faye Dunaway vehicle Puzzle of a Downfall Child, from 1970 (a director’s love letter as well as a psychological mystery), but visual eroticism is the last thing Mundruczó and Wéber care to import to American independent cinema. They present Kirby’s Martha, whose petulance recalls the stereotypical Jewish American Princess descended from her mother’s own East European ghetto past, as a standard-bearer. Sure enough, Kirby gets the Oscar-bait “my body” speech (this year’s equivalent to Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning blasphemous tirade in Marriage Story). But it’s Ellen Burstyn who steals the movie from Kirby with a display of her own Actors Studio playbook. Hateful Elizabeth evokes Old World terrors and makes a literal “speak your truth” confession. Sorry, Ellen. No Oscar nomination; it’s just Oprah-talk. At over two hours, Pieces of a Woman is often shoddily amateurish, like so many Netflix productions. The worst improvisational scene in recent cinema is a fractious family conclave in which Martha’s preppie brother-in-law Chris (Benny Safdie) and Shia LeBeouf’s gruff-bearded construction worker share an unlikely discussion about The White Stripes song “Seven Nation Army” (not Journey, not even Kanye West, but a hipster band!). This utter phoniness — disconnected from the minutiae of language and facts of cultural taste and experience — is an example of how bourgeois Hollywood simultaneously congratulates and defeats itself. ﻿

  • Trading JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs: Bank Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and other banks are set to kick off earnings season. Here's how the charts look going into the reports.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Judging by the song titles, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album is going to spill the tea

    "I couldn't be more excited if I tried," writes "Drivers License" hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo on unveiling the title and art for her debut album.

  • McConnell: Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan ‘a grave mistake’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said a Biden administration plan to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September is a “grave mistake” that would abandon the allied global fight against terrorism.

  • Government defeated by Lords over bid for prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes

    The Government has been defeated in the House of Lords over a bid for a prosecution limit on soldiers for war crimes. The Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which has already cleared the Commons, seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from deployments by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, which would make it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. However the Lords backed by 333 votes to 228, moved to ensure the most serious of offences are not covered by legislation aimed at protecting service personnel from vexatious battlefield claims. The Government also sustained further defeats to the Bill, with peers backing changes aimed at preventing personnel facing delayed and repeated investigations into allegations arising from foreign deployments at 308 votes to 249, and removing a planned six-year time limit on troops bringing civil claims against the Ministry of Defence at 300 votes to 225. The Bill has faced criticism for not excluding war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture from its scope, as it did for rape and sexual violence. Critics argued this risked damaging the UK's international reputation and could lead to service personnel ending up before the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bill seeks to limit false and historical allegations arising from overseas operations by introducing a statutory presumption against prosecution, making it exceptional for personnel to be prosecuted five years or more after an incident. Calls for this provision not to cover genocide and torture were led by Labour former defence secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who also previously served as secretary general of Nato. Urging "tactical retreat" by ministers, he said: "For the first time in the history of British law, we would be creating a two-tier justice system where troops acting for us abroad would be treated differently from other civilians in society. "In addition to that, this Bill by saying that there is a presumption against prosecution for the most serious of all crimes, namely genocide, crimes against humanity and torture, it undermines some of the most basic international legal standards for which this nation was renowned.” However, Defence minister Baroness Goldie, rejected the demands, as she said the Bill provided an appropriate balance between victims' rights and fair protection for service personnel. Responding to news that Peers had defeated the Government in amendments to the Bill, Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “The Overseas Operations Bill would be a huge stain on the UK’s international reputation, it would end total opposition to torture, and it’s a hugely welcome that the Lords have made this principled stand today. MPs should reflect on this defeat and drop the Bill all together when it returns to the Commons. “Yet again it has fallen to the Lords to act as the UK’s moral compass. “Granting troops a licence to torture would be an enduring disgrace for the UK and would set a very dangerous international precedent.”

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernández tests positive for virus.

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández has tested positive for the coronavirus. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo announced the news before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. Hernández went on the injured list last Friday after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021: U.N.

    Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said in a new findings on Wednesday. Fighting has increased in several parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks while the peace process between both warring sides has made no progress despite international calls to reduce violence. It comes a crucial time for Afghanistan as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war.