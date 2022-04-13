Former North Cobb Christian band director sentenced to 12 years for child molestation

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·2 min read

Apr. 13—A former band director at a Cobb County private school was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to child molestation charges, according to court records.

Craig Dean Godfrey, former band director at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, took a plea deal with prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sexual assault. His sentence includes 12 years in prison, to be followed by 13 years on probation, records show.

Godfrey, 39, was first charged in January of last year and accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student for more than three years, the MDJ previously reported. The student, now an adult, was a sophomore at the school when the relationship began.

Over that period, Godfrey engaged in sex acts with the student multiple times on the campus of North Cobb Christian, according to Godfrey's January 2021 arrest warrant. Police also accused Godfrey of exchanging explicit photos with the student, as well as having sexually explicit conversations with the student via text and voice communications.

Godfrey was released on $50,000 bond in February of last year. He was booked back into the Cobb County jail Monday morning.

At the time of Godfrey's arrest, Todd Clingman, North Cobb Christian's head of school, said the safety of students is of the utmost importance, and that all new hires go through criminal background checks.

"North Cobb Christian School has zero tolerance for misconduct and took immediate action by proactively contacting and working closely with the Acworth Police Department," Clingman said at the time of Godfrey's arrest. "As a school, we are all heartbroken by this situation. Together as a community, we are committed to offering the utmost support to our students and families."

