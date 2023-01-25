Former North Hampton officer indicted in OVI, weapons case

Jan. 25—A former court security officer for the village of North Hampton who was indicted Tuesday is accused of driving impaired with a gun last month in Centerville.

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of OVI and using weapons while intoxicated.

Bucci was stopped at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike, officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department said previously.

Following his arrest he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail but is no longer in custody.

Bucci resigned from the North Hampton Police Department in December following his arrest, according to the village. He was a court security officer and not a patrol officer.