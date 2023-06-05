Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

A school district superintendent, with previous ties to districts in Electra and Vernon, has been arrested in a child sex-ring sting operation.

Michael Stevens was arrested Thursday in Itasca, south of Dallas, after allegedly having sex-related communications with an undercover officer in Houston who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl.

CBS News reported Stevens was one of seven people arrested in the sting. The report said Stevens, most recently superintendent at Itasca ISD, was arrested Thursday at Itasca High School.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens sent photos of his private parts to the investigator and asked for nude images and videos in return, according to the report.

Some of Stevens' photos appeared to be taken in his office, Rosen said.

The report said Stevens was planning to go to Houston and engage in sex acts with the person he thought was a 15-year-old girl before he was arrested.

Before taking the job in Itasca, Stevens was school principal in Electra beginning in 2014 and prior to that worked as assistant principal at Vernon High School.

He is charged with online solicitation of a minor. A judge set his bail at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Former North Texas educator busted in child sex sting