Former North Texas school band director sentenced for sexual abuse after victims testify

A man who sexually abused at least two 17-year-old boys and 11 younger boys in his role as a band director at middle schools in Keller will spend 15 years in prison after Tarrant County Criminal District Judge Wayne Salvant heard hours of testimony including from the man’s victims and their families at a sentencing hearing.

Jedidiah Maus pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecency with a child by exposure, one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of indecent exposure. In total, he was sentenced to 25 years and 180 days, but because the sentences will be served concurrently he will only spend 15 years behind bars.

Families of the victims spoke to the judge Tuesday, describing how Maus preyed on boys as young as 10 years old, in some cases following them into bathrooms at school and in other cases telling them to go to the bathroom with him. In one instance, the prosecution said, Maus walked into a band practice room at school to masturbate in front of a child.

The victims described how Maus would start off by looking at them at the urinal and having them look at him, then escalate things to masturbating with each other in the restroom and in some cases touching the genitals of the boys and making them touch his.

The prosecution asked for the maximum sentence which, if served concurrently, would have resulted in 20 years in prison. The defense asked for leniency, insisting that Maus should be rehabilitated instead of punished, with little to no time in prison.

