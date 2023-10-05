Former Northland HS teacher sentenced for promoting prostitution with then-16-year-old girl

A former Columbus City Schools’ Northland High School teacher and coach has been sentenced to probation for arranging to meet a 16-year-old girl for sex in 2021.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Bill Sperlazza sentenced 62-year-old Robert Pea on Thursday to five years of community control, or probation, as jointly recommended by prosecutors and Pea’s defense attorney.

Pea arranged on June 26, 2021, to meet the teen — who was not his student or anyone he knew through school — at a Reynoldsburg hotel and pay $80 for sex with her.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Pea in October 2021 after identifying the teenage sex trafficking victim and analyzing cellphone records.

Pea, of Columbus’ Northeast Side, pleaded guilty last month in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to promoting prostitution in a plea agreement with county prosecutors.

The victim in this case, who is now 18, said during Pea's sentencing hearing Thursday that Pea “knew what he was doing” when he previously paid for sex with her. The survivor of sex trafficking said she is getting help, but she’ll be traumatized for life.

“I’m scared of men,” she said. “I did get sick from sleeping with him and other guys.”

Connie Gadell-Newton, Pea’s defense attorney, said in court that Pea has sought counseling since this offense.

“He was extremely remorseful that this offense involved a minor and was very upset about that,” she said.

When law enforcement approached him, Pea assisted in their investigation into the human trafficking, Gadell-Newton said.

Pea apologized in court to the victim, his family and the community.

“I made a mistake, and I am deeply regretful and remorseful,” Pea said.

“I believe your remorse is genuine,” Judge Sperlazza said.

Pea will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender. He has voluntarily given up his teaching license, according to Gadell-Newton.

Pea started working for Columbus City Schools in 1998. He taught social studies at Northland and also had been the boys’ golf and boys’ bowling coach.

