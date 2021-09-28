Former Northwestern professor’s defense blames ex-codefendant for alleged sexual thrill-kill

Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read
In this article:
Four years after an acclaimed Northwestern microbiologist was charged in one of the most sordid cases in recent Chicago memory — the vicious stabbing of his 26-year-old boyfriend in a Near North high rise — Wyndham Lathem’s attorneys on Monday publicly aired their side of the story for the very first time.

The ex-professor, they told jurors on the first day of Lathem’s trial, was in fact a victim himself, framed by his onetime co-defendant, Andrew Warren, who had “catfished” Lathem into an online romance from across the ocean, then killed Lathem’s younger boyfriend in a jealous frenzy.

“(For) Andrew Warren, this was nothing more than a crime of opportunity that had two victims,” defense attorney Kenneth Wine told jurors. “Andrew Warren took the life of Trenton Cornell and ruined the life of Dr. Lathem.”

Both Warren and Lathem are expected to take the stand during the two-week trial, setting up what could be an intriguing credibility contest for jurors. Warren promised to testify against his co-defendant as part of his plea to first-degree murder.

“We’re not asking you to like Andrew Warren, we’re not apologizing for him … we’re asking you to listen to his testimony and weigh it with all the other evidence in this case,” Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Thrun told jurors. “The evidence in this case, it’s clear, it’s straightforward, and it is overwhelming. At the end of the day there are two people responsible … one person pled guilty; the other one is seated in this courtroom.”

In opening statements, prosecutors did not mention the details that grabbed international headlines upon Lathem and Warren’s arrest in 2017: The allegations that the two plotted the killing to fulfill a violent sexual fetish they shared.

The absence of that detail could indicate that Judge Charles Burns barred prosecutors from introducing evidence about the alleged fetish motivation, though that could not be confirmed, since Burns has ordered much of Lathem’s case to proceed in secrecy.

Lathem and Warren ambushed Cornell while he was in Lathem’s bed, prosecutors said, stabbing him more than 70 times and nearly decapitating him, they said. Then the two went on the lam, during which Lathem sent a video to his family saying “I killed him, I did do it, it wasn’t an accident, it was a mistake, the biggest mistake of my life, and I regret it with every fiber of my being,” according to Thrun.

But that statement was made out of grief and intense guilt because Lathem feels “morally responsible” for his boyfriend’s death, Wine told jurors, saying it was in fact Warren who masterminded the whole thing.

Warren and Lathem met online, and Warren professed his love for Lathem, Wine said. Lathem paid to fly Warren from Britain to Chicago, where he found out that Warren was not as successful or good-looking as he had claimed to be, Wine said.

After a day or two of getting to know each other, Lathem broke things off with Warren, and called Trenton Cornell to stay over at his condo, Wine said.

Cornell was curious and jealous and wanted to meet Warren, Wine said, so Lathem invited Warren over in the middle of the night to “play.”

The three began a kinky sexual encounter involving meth use and consensual knife play, Wine said. Warren was even taught the couple’s safeword: “mosquito.”

But as soon as Warren joined the couple in bed, things got violent, Wine said.

“Almost immediately, Trenton began to scream and thrash about … Dr. Lathem dropped the drywall knife and he began to be punched and hit,” Wine said.

Lathem managed to get out of bed and ran to the bathroom, where he heard the sounds of a fight in the bedroom, Wine said.

When all was quiet, he went back to the bedroom, Wine said.

“He saw Trenton Cornell’s body twitch and yelled for Andrew Warren to call 911,” Wine said. “Andrew Warren refused. He replied to Dr. Lathem, ‘dead bodies do that.’ Meanwhile, Andrew Warren, who had just brutally murdered Trenton Cornell … told Dr. Lathem he loved him.”

“(Warren) killed Trenton Cornell out of the most common of human emotions: jealousy. … It was the jealous rage of a dangerous psychopath,” Wine said.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

