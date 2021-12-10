Former Norwell Youth Football coach arraigned on 19 charges in child rape case

BROCKTON — A Norwell father and former youth football coach was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on 19 charges related to rape and indecent assault and battery of multiple children under the age of 14. Last month, he was sentenced to 45 years in State Prison after pleading guilty to similar charges in federal court.

Derek Sheehan, 51, was arraigned Friday on five counts of aggravated rape of a child, 10 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts each of intimidation of a witness and impersonating a police officer.

Sheehan also has a case pending in Barnstable Superior Court. He has been in jail for the l

Derek Sheehan, of Norwell.

Norwell police began looking into Sheehan in June 2018 after a child younger than 14 reported Sheehan had indecently assaulted them in another town in August 2017, according to a police report on file in Hingham District Court. Police searched Sheehan’s house on Spring Brook Drive on Aug. 17, 2018, and seized multiple electronic devices, including Sheehan’s cellphone.

Police said Sheehan’s iPhone contained multiple pornographic images of children, including some in which they appeared to be sleeping. Investigators also searched an external hard drive and found dozens of hours of video showing Sheehan sexually assaulting multiple young boys, according to police. At the time of the assaults, the child victims were between the ages of 11 and 13 years old, the Plymouth District Attorney's office said.

Police said a man later came to the Norwell police station to report that his 13-year-old son had been sexually assaulted by Sheehan as well. Prosecutors say the state and federal cases together cover four victims.

Derek Sheehan at his Hingham District Court arraignment in 2018.

The charges additionally allege that Sheehan created fake police reports and emails to convince his victim’s parents that he had already been investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sheehan pleaded not guilty Friday and was held on $100,000 cash bail with the condition that he stay away and have no contact with the victims or their families. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 5.

Sheehan pleaded guilted in federal court to three counts of sexual exploitation of children in November. He faced a potential maximum sentence of 90 years but was sentenced to 45. He must serve 85%, or about 38 years, of his federal sentence before he will be eligible for parole. Sheehan has been in jail for the past three years, making him eligible for release at age 86.

Derek Sheehan's wife, Nicole Sheehan, was indicted in March 2019 in Barnstable Superior Court on two counts of perjury for allegedly lying during a grand jury hearing.

Her case is set for a "possible disposition" on Jan. 6, 2022.

One of the people Nichole Sheehan allegedly lied about was her husband, her attorney, Edward Krippendorf, said during her March 2019 arraignment.

Reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite contributed to this report. Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Former Norwell Youth Football coach arraigned in rape case