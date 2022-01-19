How a former Norwich chamber accountant who embezzled $54K could avoid prison altogether

NEW LONDON – The former operations manager for the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $54,000 from the organization over a period of years to buy clothes, groceries and other personal items.

Jennifer Chauvin, 45, of 139 McKinley Ave. in Norwich, pleaded guilty in New London Superior Court to one count of first-degree larceny with her public defender, Michael Miller at her side. Whether Chauvin spends any time in prison will depend on whether she can repay a portion of the stolen money by April.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas DeLillo, who described Chauvin as the chamber's book-keeper and accountant at the time of the thefts, said his office is recommending a 10-year sentence, suspended after four years, and five years of probation, with a right for Miller to argue for less.

But if Chauvin brings in $5,300 by April 6 – the date her pre-sentence investigation report is due to be presented in court – DeLillo said he will not object to a fully suspended sentence.

Judge Hillary Strackbein, who noted a first-degree larceny charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, told Chauvin “restitution was a big part” of the case.

Police began investigating Chauvin in November 2019 after receiving a complaint from chamber officials who said they discovered the alleged theft while training Chauvin’s replacement.

Chauvin was fired in October 2018 for “breach of trust and performance issues not related to the embezzlement,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The group’s incoming book-keeper discovered Chauvin had begun using a company-issued credit card for personal expenses soon after Chauvin was hired in August 2014, the warrant states.

Two chamber board members who are certified accountants verified the book-keeper's findings and the group found a total of 1,264 unauthorized billing statements, including ones for Chauvin’s cell phone bill, a people search service and phone applications.

Police said they traced card purchases to receipts at the Lisbon Walmart for food, household items and clothing.

During an Aug. 7, 2019 interview with detectives, Chauvin “freely admitted to the thefts,” according to the warrant. She told police she knew the company card was not for personal purchases, but said she was struggling financially.

Chauvin said she first used the card in September 2014 - a month after she was hired - to pay her phone bill, but later used it for “almost all her family’s everyday expenses,” the warrant states.

Chauvin said she was able to hide the alleged embezzlement because she was responsible for paying the group’s bills through a checking account with the same bank that issued the credit card.

Soon after Chauvin's arrest in October 2019, chamber officials said additional system safeguards were instituted to prevent future thefts.

Chauvin, who described her duties with the chamber as book-keeping, accounting and secretarial, told police she embezzled $54,919.15.

Chamber officials on Wednesday deferred comment on Chauvin’s plea and repayment option to the group’s lawyer, Ted Phillips.

“The entire membership was shocked and disappointed by (Chauvin’s) betrayal but we do have faith in the jurisprudence system and defer to the court’s decision,” he said.

Phillips said a $5,300 repayment – representing just less than 10% of the stolen funds – would not make the chamber “whole” and the group did not recoup any of its losses through insurance.

“But we are thriving even in these challenging economic times with (COVID-19),” he said.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Former Norwich chamber accountant pleads guilty of stealing $54K