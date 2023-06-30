Former Norwich man convicted in Norwich amputation case

Jun. 29—A former Norwich man pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges linked to a 2016 assault that led to the amputation of his roommate's legs.

Kristopher Prudhomme, who appeared remotely via a video link in New London Superior Court from Texas, agreed to a sentence of time already served, which is three years and four and half months, as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors.

He entered guilty pleas to charges of second-degree assault, cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence in connection with an assault on the night of Oct. 21, 2016.

It was on that night that state prosecutor Stephen M. Carney said Prudhomme had learned that his roommate, Michael Lovering, had slept with his girlfriend. Carney said evidence produced at trial shows that after a night of drinking, Prudhomme had choked Lovering with a corset lace and left him with his legs tucked underneath him through the next day.

Lovering, who remembered something around his neck and then blacking out, awoke at Hartford Hospital to find his legs had been amputated, Carney said. After 12 hours of having his legs tucked underneath him, Carney said the muscle tissue in Lovering's legs had broken down resulting in the need for amputation.

During the police investigation, Carney said Prudhomme had lied on several occasions to police and had suggested to police Lovering had attempted suicide.

In December 2018, Prudhomme was convicted at trial of first-degree assault, cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence and later sentenced to 10 years in prison. The verdict, however, was overturned on appeal based on what the court determined was flawed instructions to the jury prior to deliberations.

Carney said the appeals court ruled that the jury instruction regarding the competency of the Norwich police department's investigation was inadequate.

Police had initally taken Prudhomme's word that the strangling was self-inflicted, Carney said. Carney acknowledged the initial police investigation was "ineffective" and "minimalist at best." The follow-up investigation by Norwich police detectives was thorough, Carney said.

"I'm extremely confident if we tried the case we would win it again," Carney said.

Attorney Andrew O'Shea, who represents Prudhomme, said Prudhomme's decision to plead guilty was in part a recognition that "he could be wrongfully convicted again."

Prudhomme, who now lives in Texas, declined comment in court. Lovering, the victim in the case, no longer lives in Connecticut.

Victim Services Advocate Stephanie Barber said Lovering was aware of the plea agreement and wanted Prudhomme to be "held more accountable," but also understood the value of not retrying the case.

Prudhomme, in addition to time served, will serve five years of probation. A standing criminal protective order is in place to bar Prudhomme from any contact with Lovering. He pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine, which means he disagrees with details of the accusations against him but acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a conviction at trial.

Editor's note: This version corrects the spelling of Carney's name and the hospital where Lovering was treated.