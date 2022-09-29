Former Norwood clerk/treasurer charged with stealing $70K from village

Sep. 29—NORWOOD — Former village clerk/treasurer Nancy Berger was charged by state police Thursday with stealing more than $70,000 from the village.

Ms. Berger, 55, faces counts of second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime and second-degree corrupting the government.

The arrest was announced in a joint statement from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua and state police. The release states the village reported the case to Mr. Pasqua's office, which then contacted the comptroller's office.

It is alleged that Ms. Berger stole $73,725 from the village between 2018 and this year by writing village checks to herself. According to the joint statement, her theft was initially uncovered by the village and she resigned from her position in June shortly after the village discovered the thefts.

She had been appointed clerk/treasurer in January 2017.

"Nancy Berger is accused of stealing funds from the Village of Norwood, a violation of her community's trust and an abuse of her position as a public official," Mr. DiNapoli said in the statement. "Thanks to my partnership with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police, we will make sure that justice is served on behalf of Norwood's residents."

"I will continue to work with the State Police and Comptroller's Office to hold the defendant accountable, rectify the financial losses incurred by the Village of Norwood, and assure the people of Norwood that my office will work to restore confidence in its public servants," Mr. Pasqua said in the statement.

Ms. Berger was arraigned Thursday in Potsdam Town Court and released on her own recognizance.