Former NRP official gets fines, probation on Worcester County DUI charge

A former Maryland Natural Resources Police official was given two years unsupervised probation in a Worcester County drunken driving case.

Ernest Leatherbury, 55, of Ocean City pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to negligent driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. A judge gave him probation before judgment on the DUI charge.

Court records show Leatherbury will be required to complete 100 hours of community service by Oct. 1, 2022, and was directed to pay more than $700 in fines and court costs on the day of his hearing.

Leatherbury was deputy superintendent for the Maryland Natural Resources Police at the time of the incident, but submitted his formal resignation shortly after news of his April charges broke.

Maryland State Police said the Berlin Barrack received a call April 17 around 9:30 p.m. reporting a hit-and-run crash on Route 50 at Route 707.

More: Maryland Natural Resources Police official resigns after Worcester DUI charge

More: Delaware's first and only female governor, Ruth Ann Minner, dies at 86

The caller reported the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe backed into the caller's vehicle while stopped at a red light, according to police.

Troopers found the Chevrolet Tahoe, which was being driven by Leatherbury, parked in a lot near Route 113. Police said troopers began an impaired driving investigation after they “detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Leatherbury was arrested and taken to the Berlin Barrack for processing before later being released to a sober driver.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Former NRP official gets fines, probation on Worcester DUI charge