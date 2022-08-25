Former NT Girl Scout leader pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

Aug. 25—A North Tonawanda man faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two child victims in 2020.

Marty M. Walton, 33, of North Tonawanda, pleaded guilty this afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act (Class "B" violent felony) and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (Class "D" violent felonies).

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said between March 27, 2020 and May 9, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with two child victims at a location in the Town of Amherst. The defendant previously worked as a scout leader for Girls Scouts of Western New York. Both victims were known to the defendant.

Walton faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 24. He continues to be held without bail.

Temporary orders of protection remain in effect for both victims.

Flynn commended Detective James Doane of the Amherst Police as well as Detectives Michelle Day and Timothy Bakula of the North Tonawanda Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Lynette M. Reda of the DA's Special Victims Bureau.