Former NT Girl Scout leader gets 15-year-prison term in sex abuse case

Feb. 28—BUFFALO — A North Tonawanda man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges involving children.

Marty M. Walton, 34, a former NT Girl Scout leader, was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to the 15-year term followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Between March 27, 2020 and May 9, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with two children at a location in the Town of Amherst. The defendant previously worked as a scout leader for Girls Scouts of Western New York. Both victims were known to the defendant.

Walton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (class "D" violent felonies) on Aug. 24.

Justice Haendiges also issued final orders of protection on behalf of both victims on Monday, which remain in effect until 2063.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective James Doane of the Amherst Police as well as Detectives Michelle Day and Timothy Bakula of the North Tonawanda Police Department for their work in the investigation. Flynn also commended ECDA victim advocate Nicole Haffa, BestSelf Child Advocacy Center, Child Advocacy Center of Niagara and Bikers Against Child Abuse for their work in this case.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Lynette M. Reda of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.