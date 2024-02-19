Former NTSB chair says crash of OSU to Naples jet should be a wake-up call for air safety

Emergency officials investigate the scene a day after a Hop-A-Jet Bombardier 600 series charter jet crashed on Feb. 9 on Interstate 75 in Naples. The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the fiery crash while a flight attendant and two passengers from Columbus walked away from the burning wreckage. The pilot had requested an emergency landing at Naples Airport, then reported that both engines were lost and the aircraft would not make it to the airport.

Much remains unclear about how a charter jet that took off from Ohio State University on Feb. 9 ended up crashing in Florida a few hours later, but experts told The Dispatch the incident is a symptom of a system struggling to keep up with a soaring number of aircraft in the sky.

The 68-foot-long Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed along a busy stretch of Interstate 75 near Naples and burst into flames. The pilot and co-pilot were killed, while a flight attendant and two passengers from Columbus walked away.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary report on its investigation within 30 days of the crash, spokesman Peter Knudson told The Dispatch.

Plane crash is the latest in a string mishaps

The plane crash is the latest in a string of aviation mishaps that have garnered scrutiny and stoked concerns about the industry, said Jim Hall, a former chair of the NTSB under President Bill Clinton. Between the recent Boeing incident involving an Alaska Airlines door plug and three of five aboard and those traveling on I-75 escaping death in the crash in Florida, Hall said "we keep getting very lucky."

"The Alaska Airlines incident could have been a major loss of life and the same is true in this situation. That's a very busy interstate," Hall said. "I think at some point in time your luck runs out and that's why we need to pay attention."

While aviation accidents have declined in recent years from 2,110 reported in 1992 to 1,157 reported in 2021, the number of objects crisscrossing the sky is increasing due to a rise in private jets and drones.

The number of drones used by businesses in the U.S. is expected to grow from 507,000 to 828,000 this year while the number of personal use drones is expected to top 1.4 million nationwide, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). At the same time, private jet-setting has exploded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of private planes increasing to 23,133 by mid-2022, according to the Institute for Policy Studies, aWashington, D.C.-based think tank.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recorded a 1.8% increase in aircraft registered with the state in the past year, bringing the total to 5,265 in 2023.

FAA needs to increase number of staff

With the dramatic increases, Hall said it would make sense for government agencies such as the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration to follow suit and significantly add to their respective staff. But due to budget constraints, Hall said they've struggled to keep up.

Despite transportation growth, the NTSB was found to have the same number of employees in August 2023 as it had for the 20 previous years, according to a GAO report. However, the NTSB was expected to hire 70 new people by the end of 2023 as part of what chair Jennifer Homendy described as an effort to "right-size" its workforce, after it had been "stagnant for decades."

The GAO has also cited concerns about the FAA, noting that most of its safety inspectors are eligible for retirement by 2025. When asked about connections between aviation accidents and safety lapses, an FAA spokesperson directed The Dispatch to its website on incidents that simply confirmed the Feb. 9 crash and an investigation that is underway.

It's important for there to be enough aircraft investigators and safety inspectors, Hall said, because otherwise airlines and airplane manufacturers end up behaving like drivers speeding down a highway without any law enforcement in sight.

"If you were driving on the highway and your (map) tells you there's a policeman ahead, you're going to tap on the brakes," Hall said. "The same thing is true with safety and oversight."

Bob Clifford, a Chicago-based attorney who has represented clients in nearly every major aviation accident in the last 40 years, told The Dispatch that he thinks aviation regulatory agencies need to "clean house." As long as the industry continues "chasing down profit over safety" Clifford said that people can "draw a lot of lines" from one aviation accident to another.

Clifford said federal agencies deserve some blame for the state of the industry, but he insisted that the pilots who died in the Feb. 9 crash deserve deference until more details are revealed.

As the jet approached Naples, the pilots radioed to the airport that the plane had lost both of its engines and wasn't going to make the runway. The plane crashed on the southbound side of I-75 near a highway wall. Although two vehicles were struck, everyone on the ground survived.

Like Hall, Clifford feared the plane crash could have been a lot deadlier had quick action not been taken. Referencing a 2009 plane landing on the Hudson River near New York, Clifford credited the pilots aboard the doomed jet for making sure the crash didn't take more lives than their own.

"That pilot was calm, collected, professional and he knew he was in a lot of trouble — but he knew he had to land that plane," Clifford said.

