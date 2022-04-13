Former Nueces County deputy chief medical examiner arrested a second time on new charges

A sign for the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, at 2610 Hospital Blvd. in Corpus Christi, is pictured on March 18, 2022.

A former Nueces County deputy chief medical examiner was arrested a second time Tuesday, according to online Nueces County Sheriff's Office records.

Dr. Sandra Lyden's defense attorney, Stephen Giovannini, also confirmed the arrest to the Caller-Times.

Lyden, 46, is accused of performing autopsies without a valid Texas medical license.

Dr. Sandra Lyden, the former Nueces County chief deputy medical examiner, was arrested by Nueces County District Attorney's Office officials on Monday, March 7, 2022.

According to the sheriff's office, she was taken into custody on three new charges, including 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license causing financial harm, six counts of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm and one count of misrepresentation regarding entitlement to practice medicine.

Lyden was arrested March 7 on suspicion of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm. She bailed out two days later, posting a $100,000 bond.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lyden remained in the Nueces County Jail. Her bond amount totals $550,000, with each individual charge carrying either a $25,000 or $50,000 bond.

Giovannini told the Caller-Times Lyden intends to plead not guilty to all charges.

The arrest is the latest development in a months-long criminal investigation into the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

Lyden's former supervisor and Nueces County's chief medical examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, was also arrested Tuesday.

Shaker, 62, is accused of allowing Lyden to practice medicine and perform autopsies without a valid Texas medical license.

He is charged with 17 counts of of practicing medicine in violation of a section of the Texas Occupations Code, which governs health professionals, a jail spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Caller-Times.

Shaker remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond amount totals $850,000, with each individual charge carrying a $50,000 bond.

Shaker's defense attorney, Terry Shamsie, could not immediately be reached for comment on Shaker's charges Wednesday.

Staff writer Chase Rogers contributed to this story.

