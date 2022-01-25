Former Nueces County deputy chief medical examiner under investigation

A former Nueces County deputy chief medical examiner is under investigation after allegedly practicing without a valid Texas medical license, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by an investigator at the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office.

The document, filed on Jan. 14, states the allegations against Dr. Sandra Lyden were made after discrepancies were discovered in autopsy results involving a 27-year-old Corpus Christi woman.

According to the investigator, 33 case files worked on by Lyden were seized during a search of the Medical Examiner's Office. One authority to cremate document and a large bag containing an assortment of patients' prescription medications found in Lyden's office were also seized.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales confirmed to the Caller-Times on Tuesday that Lyden was fired the same day.

Lyden was hired by Nueces County's chief medical examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, on Dec. 6, 2021, despite Shaker's knowledge that Lyden "was not licensed to practice medicine in the State of Texas" and that she "needed to obtain an Emergency Visiting Practitioner Temporary Permit to perform the duties of a Deputy Chief Medical Examiner," according to the document.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed Lyden is not licensed to practice medicine in Texas, as well as informed investigators that they could not locate any emergency visiting practitioner temporary permits filed by Lyden or by Shaker on her behalf.

Lyden, however, is licensed to practice medicine in Florida, according to the Florida Board of Medicine website.

Canales said the Nueces County Commissioners' Court is set to receive more information about the investigation during Wednesday's meeting.

