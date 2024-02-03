Former nurse accused of stealing fentanyl from Conway Medical Center, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former registered nurse with Conway Medical Center has been accused of unlawfully obtaining fentanyl from the hospital, according to the Department of Health and Enviornmental Control.

DHEC arrested Tammy Coyle January 31st after Conway Medical Center reached out to the department suspecting a possible fentanyl theft.

According to documents from DHEC obtained by News13, Coyle was identified as a possible suspect in the case due to records showing her removing an “excessive amount of fentanyl compared to her peers.”

In addition, Coyle had a large amount of fentanyl removals that did not have corresponding administrations, documents show.

Coyle was employed as a night shift nurse, and documents show on the night of November 2, to November 3, 2023, Coyle is accused of removing 8, 2ml vials of fentanyl and did not document administration for any of them.

On another night, Coyle is accused of removing fentanyl through override and did not receive a physician’s order. Another time, Coyle is accused of removing fentanyl through override and fraudulently inputting a physician’s order without the physician’s approval.

In another situation, Coyle is accused of removing vials of fentanyl for a patient who was on fentanyl drip. Documents state there was no medical reason for the vials to be removed.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the National Crime Information Center were informed. SLED informed DHEC that Coyle had no criminal history, documents show.

Coyle was charged with five counts of theft of controlled substances and five counts of violation of drug distribution laws.

Coyle was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center January 31st under a $15,000 bond.

News13 reached out to Conway Medical Center, and they released the following statement:

“Tammy Coyle’s employment with Conway Medical Center was terminated in November 2023. As this is an active law enforcement investigation, CMC has no comment at this time.”

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.