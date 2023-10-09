Former nurse assistant at Medilodge of Richmond charged in connection to patient's death

A former certified nursing assistant at Medilodge of Richmond has been charged in connection to the death of a patient in 2021.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General announced the charge against 26-year-old Jessica Struhar Monday.

Struhar, of Macomb County, was reportedly accused of ignoring standing orders relating to a 58-year-old patient's care during mealtimes when she worked as a certified nursing assistant at Medilodge in 2021.

"Her alleged neglect led to a choking incident at the facility, ultimately resulting in the death of the resident," the news release states.

Investigators also discovered medical records regarding the patient's care had been falsified.

"The overwhelming majority of those who provide long-term care in Michigan do so with integrity and respect for their important role,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the news release. “But when there is a serious breach in the responsibility entrusted to them, there are criminal consequences, and my office will seek accountability.”

Struhar has been charged with second-degree abuse of a vulnerable adult and intentionally placing false information in a medical record, each punishable by up to four years in prison.

Struhar's arraignment was held Friday and a probable cause hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Macomb County 42nd District Court in Romeo.

