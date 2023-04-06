Former nurse from Franklin County sentenced for recording, sexually abusing patients

A former nurse from Franklin County will serve 15-30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients and secretly video-recording hundreds more, including children, according to the Pennsylvania attorney general.

Michael Bragg, 42, was sentenced Wednesday in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas by Judge Albert Masland. The court designated Bragg a sexually violent predator.

Bragg pleaded guilty or no contest to one count of aggravated indecent assault, one count of attempted indecent assault, 12 counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of manufacturing child pornography, 37 counts of invasion of privacy, and six counts of interception of oral communications.

Bragg was initially arrested and charged four years ago after agents from the attorney general's office searched his home on Buttercup Drive, Chambersburg, as part of an investigation into the possession and dissemination of child pornography. In addition to many files depicting children being sexually abused, that search turned up recordings of patients in an emergency room.

Previous reporting: Chambersburg man accused of recording 'neighborhood kids' in bathroom charged with 32 counts

Previous reporting: Franklin County man secretly videotaped 200+ patients, including children, AG says

Investigators learned Bragg made the recordings while working as a nurse at UPMC Carlisle. Further investigation revealed he sexually assaulted a woman who was unconscious and intubated in the emergency room and groped another ER patient.

“These are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes imaginable, and they were committed by a nurse that was trusted to care for his patients,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Instead, the defendant used his position to prey on adults and children when they were incredibly vulnerable. This case is an important one to highlight as we recognize the start of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in April. We urge members of the public to contact authorities to report suspected abuse, while our Office remains committed to taking offenders, no matter their position or profession, off the streets.”

Story continues

Bragg still has a case pending in Franklin County stemming from the investigation in 2019. In February, he pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent assault of a child and pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating child pornography, three counts of sexual abuse of a child, one count of indecent assault of a child, and one count of invasion of privacy, according to online court records. There was no sentencing date listed Wednesday.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Former UPMC Carlisle nurse sentenced for sexual abuse of patients