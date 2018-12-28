Former Nurse Says Norwalk Hospital Fired Him Over Age, Gender, Religion

Norwalk Hospital. Photo: Noroton via Wikimedia Commons



A 60-year-old nurse has filed a federal lawsuit against Norwalk Hospital, claiming he was fired because of his gender, age and religion.



Oliver Wellington, who filed the workplace discrimination lawsuit in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, claims he was treated differently because he was a man in a hospital where the vast majority of the nurses were female. Wellington, who is Jewish, also claimed the hospital was forcing him to work Saturdays, which is a holy day in his religion.



"He complained to management that he was being forced to work holy days," the lawsuit states. "Management refused to accommodate his requests to take certain days off for his religious observance."



The lawsuit asserts that Wellington, who was a nurse at Norwalk Hospital for almost 17 years until he was terminated in December 2017, was let go for what the hospital claims was a dangerous mistake regarding a patient. The lawsuit, though, claims the reason given for the termination was not true and that he was really let go because he was an older, Jewish male nurse.



According to the lawsuit, Wellington self-reported a medication discrepancy within an hour after he made the mistake in December 2017. The nature of the discrepancy is not clear in the lawsuit. While Wellington maintained the patient was not in danger, the hospital claimed otherwise. "The reason given for the termination was the self-reported event was dangerous beyond acceptance," the lawsuit says.



Wellington's attorney, Stratford-based solo practitioner Daniel Kryzanski, would not elaborate on the discrepancy, but the suit said the medications given by Wellington were "correct and achieved a fully therapeutic result and the patient was closely monitored by the plaintiff and the physician."



The lawsuit cites many examples of what Kryzanski told the Connecticut Law Tribune Friday were "a double standard" when it came to his client and female nurses. It states that Wellington, a Norwalk resident, "witnessed pervasive discrimination against male nurses and suffered discrimination on the basis of his gender on multiple occasions." While he was terminated for what the hospital said was a dangerous mistake, the lawsuit claims Wellington "witnessed a female nurse administer a potentially fatal dose of insulin by mistake and she was not terminated because of her gender." The lawsuit also says Wellington was reprimanded for using his cellphone when his female counterparts were not, and that he was reprimanded for sitting on the floor when there were no chairs available while his female colleagues were not reprimanded for the same thing.



While Wellington's lawsuit says he was fired primarily because he was a Jewish male, the lawsuit also notes alleged age discrimination. "The plaintiff observed the repeated departure of older nurses who were often replaced by nurses in their 20s," the lawsuit says.



Kryzanski, who is seeking a jury trial, said his client "is very upset with what happened. He was an outstanding employee. He was a good and hard worker who was loyal and dedicated." The lawsuit says Wellington "consistently received raises and above-average performance reviews."



The lawsuit seeks an undetermined amount of compensatory damages as well as emotional distress damages, economic damages, equitable damages, punitive damages and attorney fees and costs.



The lawsuit cites eight counts, including the section of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 dealing with discrimination based on religion.



As of Friday morning, the hospital had not assigned an attorney to the case. Its spokeswoman, Diane Burke, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.