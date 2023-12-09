Former nurse sentenced in sexual assault case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The former Saint Mary’s Hospital nurse charged in a sexual assault case was sentenced in a Mesa County courtroom on Friday.

A judge sentenced 62-year-old Christopher Lambros to a total of 22 years, after pleading guilty to six counts of attempted criminal sexual assault. After serving his sentence, Lambros must serve 2 years of parole and must also register as a sex offender.

Court documents reveal he had thousands of pictures and videos on his cell phone, related to his assault on hospital patients.

Nurse Facing Charges Of Sexual Assault Makes First Court Appearance

Victims, families of deceased victims, and hospital staff spoke at Friday’s sentencing hearing, calling Lambros a monster. The mother of a victim who died in the St. Mary’s ICU told Lambros she hoped he gets the same respect he gave her daughter.



The District Attorney’s office said they were pleased with the sentence.

We’re very pleased with the outcome primarily because all of the victim families are pleased with it. Of the people we were able to identify which was five different victims, only two of them are still alive. We were able to contact the family members of the deceased victims and make sure they were comfortable with this outcome as well. Dan Rubenstein, Mesa County District Attorney

Lambros will get credit for 410 days of time served.



Lambros will be 84 at the end of his sentence.

