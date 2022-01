Associated Press

A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said. Yisrael Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay about $2.8 million in restitution. “I beg for mercy to accept my repentance and allow me to right the wrongs,” Goldstein told the judge at his sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribne reported. He asked for “the chance to do whatever I can to help others to the best of my ability.”