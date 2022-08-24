Former NYC politician’s son out on bond for attempted murder arrested again

Steven Molinero, grandson of Staten Island Borough President James Molinero, poses on a plane for a photo. He was arrested on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his on-again-off-again girlfriend. (New York District Attorney)

The grandson of a former New York City politician has been arrested on new federal charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, attempted obstruction of justice, and for conspiracy to distribute and possess marijuana after being released on bail for an attempted murder charge.

Steven Molinaro, 33, the grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, was released on a $600,000 bond after he was charged with attempted murder. He allegedly shot a woman he periodically dated. That incident occurred at his family's home in Fort Wadsworth on 27 April.

The US District Attorney's Office in New York's Eastern District wants Mr Molinero locked up, citing photos the man posted of himself to social media in which he's traveling by private plane to various countries.

Assistant US Attorney Nina Gupta is arguing that Mr Molinero is a flight risk and has resources to flee, and as a result should be in detention.

“The defendant has repeatedly posted photographs on social media of himself in private planes, which, by his own admission, he used to travel to various destinations around the world,” she said in a memo obtained by Fox News.

He is accused of drawing a loaded gun on the woman and threatening her with it during an argument. Though the pair were not always involved romantically, the argument reportedly was over the woman spending time with another man.

Mr Molinaro shot the woman through the chest, damaging her liver and her spine. She survived the incident and, once she was stable, identified Mr Molinaro as her assailant.

Police records show that Mr Molinaro was the one who called 911 for the woman, though he allegedly waited for more than an hour to do so. When the police arrived, he told them that her ex-boyfriend had shot her and fled the scene.

After the woman was taken for treatment, police reviewed surveillance footage at and around the home and found no evidence that the woman's ex had entered the property at any time that day. Later, police found a gun that had been dumped in a neighbor's garbage. Shell casings from the shooting matched the gun. Mr Molinaro's DNA was found on the weapon.

Prosecutors are pointing to Mr Molinero’s extensive criminal record to argue in favour of his detention.

“The defendant’s extensive criminal history, access to firearms, and use of firearms also weighs in favor of detention,” Ms Gupta wrote, citing several of his prior convictions, for rioting, assault, and contempt of court. “The defendant has also engaged in repeated criminal conduct related to controlled substances. In May 2016, the defendant was convicted of possessing marijuana in New Jersey, and in August 2016, the defendant was convicted of selling marijuana in California. In March 2017, the defendant was convicted of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.”