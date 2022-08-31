Former NYPD cop claims he was canned for supporting ‘MAGA’ ideals: lawsuit

Mira Wassef
·2 min read

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A former New York Police officer claims he was booted from the department for his right-wing political views and his interpersonal relationships with former Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone and “Manhattan Madam” Kristin Davis.

According to a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, Salvatore Greco was at the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was filmed palling around with Stone and Davis, who was convicted of prostitution at a Washington. D.C. hotel in the 2000s but was never accused of doing anything illegal or violent at the insurrection.

Greco is suing the NYPD, claiming the department and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell violated his First Amendment rights when they terminated him for supporting ‘Making America Great Again’ ideals. He acknowledged he has “familial” and “political” ties to Stone and Davis, and also supports extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the suit said.

Masonry column supporting hammocks collapses, killing 1 and injuring 2 at Oregon college

“Unfortunately, Mr. Greco’s case is not unusual in that the department has been engaging in these sorts of ‘political viewpoint’ hit jobs for more than forty (40) years. With these legal claims, Mr. Greco intends to shed light on the institutional problem and hold the city and the other defendants accountable for these actions,” said lawyer Eric Sanders in a statement.

In January 2021, the suit alleges Internal Affairs received an anonymous letter saying Greco and another cop attended the riots at Capitol Hill and “these officers want to have a civil war in America.” The Bureau launched an investigation and reviewed Greco’s phone, social media, and other personal accounts and eventually filed departmental charges in April, according to the filing.

The NYPD accused the former cop of “wrongfully and knowingly associating with persons, Roger Jason Stone, Jr., and Kristin M. Davis, reasonably believed to be engaged in, likely to engage in, or to have engaged in criminal activities,” the suit said.

Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility

Greco was found guilty in June and fired in early August. He claims the anonymous letter was a political witchhunt, according to court records.

“The action taken against me has cost me my reputation, my job, and my life savings,” Greco said in a statement.”

The lawsuit did not mention a specific amount for monetary damages.

The NYPD declined to comment on the pending litigation, said an NYPD spokesperson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Heat wave to bring dangerously high temperatures to western US

    AccuWeather meteorologists say a dangerous late-summer heat wave is developing across the western U.S. this week, bringing higher temperatures more typical of July than late August or early September. Forecasters say the heat will be notable not just for its intensity, but also for its duration. Above-normal temperatures and even record-challenging warmth are forecast for much of the West through the rest of this week and beyond the upcoming Labor Day weekend. In recent days and weeks, many of t

  • Flood Advisory for Central Texas Amid Heavy Rain

    Several counties of central Texas had flood advisories in place amid some heavy rain on August 30.The National Weather Service in Austin said 1-2 inches of rain could be expected in Bastrop and Caldwell counties.Footage posted by the Texas State Parks Twitter account shows rain falling steadily close to a children’s playground in Bastrop State Park. The account advised people to consult the state parks website for closure advice. Credit: Texas State Parks via Storyful

  • Department of Justice court filing says classified documents 'likely concealed and removed' from Mar-a-Lago

    The Department of Justice says classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • Brutal heatwave headed for US west, raising health fears

    Parts of California could see 115F heat as several states face potentially record-breaking weather

  • Low Water Levels Disrupt European River Cruises, a Favorite of U.S. Tourists

    Mark Farmer’s two-week river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, Hungary, got off to a bad start. For the first four days, there were no luxurious dinners overlooking the Rhine River or views from the top-deck balcony room that he and his wife had booked. In fact, there was no boat at all. He and the other 150 or so passengers were shuttled around the Netherlands and Germany on buses, queuing up in long lines for bathrooms at highway rest stops and cramming into small restaurants. “We were not ha

  • Groom killed by lightning strike during pre-wedding photo shoot in China, officials say

    Heavy rain poured down as the group rushed to help the man, video showed.

  • Oil prices fall on recession fears

    Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+, and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.78 at $96.53 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss. "The latest signs of stuttering growth are contracting Chinese factory activity in August and the slower-than-expected expansion of the country's service sector," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.

  • Crist resigns from House ahead of gubernatorial election

    Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), the Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, is resigning from the House and leaving his term early as the heads into the height of campaign season. Crist’s resignation will be effective at the end of the day on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times,…

  • Incoming heat wave could be California's hottest and longest this year, forecasters say

    National Weather Service forecasters predict triple-digit temperatures throughout Southern California that will spread north later in the week.

  • Eurozone inflation hits new record as energy costs spiral out of control - live updates

    Train strike dates: September walkout details and which rail services are affected Pound sinks to two-year low as 'deep, dark recession' looms FTSE 100 drops 1pc Jeremy Warner: The Tories have forgotten how to do serious economics Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • US confirms Iranian drone transfer to Russia

    Iran has provided Russian with a fleet of military UAVs, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Aug. 30.

  • Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?

    The US has set aside $7.5bn for 500,000 stations across the country, but their locations could leave out communities of color

  • Documents likely concealed at Donald Trump's Florida home - officials

    The FBI is investigating whether the former president improperly handled classified records.

  • Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison

    A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety. Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters, according to federal prosecutors. “One look at Pruitt, and the leader of Senator Schumer’s security detail immediately saw the threat and hustled the 70-year-old senator down a hallway, having to change their evacuation route on a dime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s hearing.

  • Micky Dolenz, last surviving member of The Monkees, suing FBI

    Heavily redacted files from 1967, first reported on by Rolling Stone, appear to show the FBI was investigating the group for allegedly spreading anti-Vietnam messaging during their concerts.

  • Armed Volunteers Guard Drag Brunch Amid Protests In Texas

    Armed volunteers were seen outside of Anderson Distillery and Grill on Sunday after tension between right-wing protesters and counterprotesters escalated during a drag event in Roanoke, Texas, Fox 4 reports.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • Justice Department’s Scathing Response: Trump Brought This on Himself

    Jonathan Drake/ReutersThe Department of Justice revealed Tuesday night that it only started criminally investigating former President Donald Trump after he lied about keeping “top secret” documents at his oceanside Florida mansion—including three highly classified records inside his personal desk—and had some presidential papers moved around and torn up.Had Trump simply turned them over to the National Archives when the agency asked for them back last year, the FBI might never have gotten access

  • A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering TIME magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home

    The 2019 TIME magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."

  • ‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’

    The host railed against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search