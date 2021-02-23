Former NYPD officer charged in January 6 attack on Capitol police

Workers install razor wire atop the unscalable fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former New York City police officer has been charged with using an aluminum pole to attack a U.S. Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Thomas Webster, 54, was ordered detained by U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause at an initial appearance in White Plains, New York.

Webster, who is also a former Marine, surrendered to authorities in New York's Hudson Valley on Monday, after the FBI had sought the public's help in finding him.

A federal prosecutor said the married father of three was seen on captured on video at the Capitol where he assaulted a police officer with the pole and his bare hands, ripped off the officer's protective gear, and shouted obscenities.

"These videos shocked the conscience," Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Gianforte said, adding that there had been "a look of pure rage on the defendant's face. His teeth were gritted."

Webster's lawyer argued that the defendant had gone to Washington merely to protest.

Krause agreed that Webster was not a flight risk, but said he would pose a danger to the community if released.

"As a judge, I certainly have the utmost respect for people's constitutional rights to protest and to speak out in whatever way they see fit," Krause said. "But what we see in this video ... goes well beyond First Amendment speech and moves into criminal activity."

More than 200 people have been charged for their roles in the Capitol riot, which left five people dead and caused members of Congress to flee.

The assault followed a speech by then-Republican President Trump to his supporters where he challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals he never saw an FBI warning about the deadly January 6 attack

    Chief Sund and the acting Metropolitan Police Department chief said that the FBI intelligence came in the form of "raw" and "uncorroborated" data.

  • Is Fed Chair Powell 'cool' with more fiscal aid? Suddenly he won't say

    With a heated political debate underway over the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion proposed pandemic relief package, it was entirely predictable that U.S. lawmakers would jump at the chance to ask Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to weigh in. But in contrast with his repeated calls last year for additional fiscal support and the dire consequences of skipping it, Powell declined to do so on Tuesday during the first of two days of congressional testimony. "I have consistently not taken a position on this bill," Powell told Republican Senator John Kennedy.

  • Capitol Police Officer Was ‘Absolutely Scared' as Rioters Called Him N-Word, Beat Cops With Blue Lives Matter Flags

    Harry Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the Capitol department, sat down for an extended interview on Monday in which he detailed the events of Jan. 6.

  • Former Capitol Police chief says he did not see FBI warning prior to Jan. 6 attack

    In a joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules and Administration committees on security failures that led to rioters breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said he did not receive an FBI report issued the day before the attack with information about online calls for violence.

  • French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

    French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday. A lawyer representing the 73-year-old Depardieu, one of France's most prolific and famous actors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment left by Reuters at his office. In 2019, French prosecutors said they had dropped an investigation into rape allegations against Depardieu, citing insufficient evidence.

  • Ex-Marine from NC accused of killing wife is shot while beating trans woman, PA cops say

    He was released from prison in 2019, records show.

  • Analysis: Prices lurch higher as Home Depot, other importers battle surging cargo, commodity costs

    As Home Depot heads into its busy spring project season - when shoppers build backyard decks and buy patio furniture - it is tangling with surging costs for goods and transportation, on top of tariffs that cost it and other U.S. importers billions of dollars. Across the United States, major retailers and makers of everything from Peloton spin bikes and La-Z-Boy recliners to Kia Sorrento SUVs are battling the same profit-squeezing pressures. "As I think about all that's going on now, I reflect back to the tariffs and... long for (when) that was our biggest issue," Home Depot President Edward Decker said on a webcast on Tuesday.

  • Live impeachment updates: Prosecutors end arguments; Trump lawyer calls trial 'weaponization' of impeachment

    House prosecutors ended their arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The former president's legal team starts Friday.

  • Isn't It Romantic: I Wanna Dance! (Featurette)

    New York City architect Natalie (Rebel Wilson) works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.

  • These Covid Billionaire Fortunes Are Fading With the Vaccine Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- In the health-care industry, the coronavirus pandemic led to big fortunes, fast. Now some of them are evaporating just as quickly.Take Seegene Inc., a maker of Covid-19 test kits, and Alteogen Inc., a biotech with subcutaneous-injection technology. Their founders became billionaires as the shares surged last year. Fast forward a few months to the vaccine rollout, and they’ve lost their title after both stocks sank more than 40%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s a similar story for glovemakers in Malaysia, which counted at least five industry billionaires by August as the worsening health crisis increased demand for the protective gear. Despite a brief rebound amid last month’s frenzy in retail trading, their shares are down by more than a third since hitting highs, wiping more than $9 billion from their founders’ net worths.While the billionaires created by the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. vaccines have maintained much of their wealth, many others have seen a falling off. The moves show how fleeting fortunes can be with a market so wild that some stocks have had days with fluctuations of more than 20%. Some of the founders took advantage of the volatility to book profits, just as others increased their control by buying more shares as prices fell.“It doesn’t look like fortunes made from a sudden boom in demand -- such as for test kits or biotech -- would continue to grow once things get more stable,” said Park Ju-gun, president of Seoul-based corporate watchdog CEOScore. He expects platform-based services that thrived with the pandemic will lead to further wealth creation.The emergence of Covid-19 and its rapid spread across the globe led to an immediate need for test kits, protective gear and treatments for the disease. Companies such as Seegene, Alteogen and Top Glove Corp. stepped up.Seegene developed a coronavirus test kit in late January of last year. Alteogen licensed its injection technology that enabled patients to self-administer medications. The world’s biggest maker of rubber gloves beefed up production and continues to do so -- it’s aiming to produce 110 billion pieces of the protective gear annually by December, up from 91 billion now.Each of the stocks climbed at least 500% last year at their peak, with Seegene up as much as 919% by August as demand for test kits rose. South Korean President Moon Jae-in even visited the company’s headquarters in Seoul after then-U.S. President Donald Trump asked for medical equipment to help fight the virus.“I’ve never felt more pressure in my life,” Seegene founder Chun Jong-yoon said in an interview with a local newspaper last June.But the vaccine rollout has put a brake on the ascent. While Seegene’s revenue for 2020 jumped almost 10-fold and Alteogen’s more than doubled in the third quarter, the shares have slumped on skepticism over their ability to maintain such growth. Chun and his family, who together own 31% of Seegene, are now worth about $840 million, down from $1.6 billion last year. Alteogen’s Park Soon-jae, who controls 25% of the company with his family, is valued at $830 million compared with $1.4 billion at the peak.Glovemakers, which are mostly in Malaysia, became the focus of short sellers soon after the nation lifted a ban to bet against equities at the start of the year. The Reddit-inspired retail trading craze that lifted them in January proved short-lived.Almost $2.2 billion evaporated from the net worth of Top Glove founder Lim Wee Chai and his family since October. The fortunes of Supermax Corp.’s Thai Kim Sim, Hartalega Holdings Bhd.’s Kuan Kam Hon and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.’s Lim Kuang Sia are each down more than $1.2 billion, while Riverstone Holdings Ltd.’s Wong Teek Son is no longer part of the 10-figure club. Some of the Chinese health-care and biotech companies that produced a slew of new billionaires after the pandemic’s outbreak have also tumbled, including Allmed Medical Products Co., a maker of gauze products and surgical masks, and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co.Boosting ControlSome of the newly ultra-rich have taken advantage of the market volatility. The Lims of Top Glove bought almost $23 million of shares since early December as the stock fell, strengthening their control over the company, while Kossan Rubber’s founder purchased about $4.9 million of equity after he and his family made more than $128 million selling some of their holdings through August. Alteogen’s Park family gained about $12 million from offloading shares through September, while the Chuns also sold some of Seegene stock.Others are holding on to their gains. Li Xiting, chairman of Chinese medical-equipment maker Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., became Singapore’s richest person with a fortune of $23.8 billion as the company’s shares hit a record high earlier this month. Moderna and BioNTech, whose Covid-19 vaccines are being administered around the globe, have more than tripled in the past year, boosting the fortunes of at least six billionaires.And of course tech entrepreneurs that benefited from lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements -- such as Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Eric Yuan and Forrest Li of gaming firm Sea Ltd. -- remain big winners despite recent stock drops.But for many companies, the tide has already started to turn.“The extravagant rise in stock prices is going to be far-fetched, and it’s unlikely they’ll grow at the same rate,” said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer sector equity research at Tellimer. “We’re going to see a rotation from virus stocks to vaccine stocks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taylor Kitsch Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Series ‘Terminal List’

    Taylor Kitsch will star alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon’s television adaptation of Jack Carr’s bestselling novel “The Terminal List,” Variety has confirmed. The series is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The “Friday Night Lights” actor will play Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL and the best friend […]

  • Nursing home COVID cases have drastically declined

    Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Michelle McGhee, Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities has drastically declined over the last two months, almost certainly an effect of vaccinations.Why it matters: Nursing homes have been devastated by the virus, which is why residents were among the first Americans to be vaccinated. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Nursing home vaccinations began in the second half of December, and around 4.5 million residents or staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Long-term care facilities have been responsible for 35% of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S., despite accounting for less than 1% of the population, per The COVID Tracking Project.Between the lines: Researchers in Scotland reported yesterday that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine reduced COVID-related hospitalizations among the elderly by 85%, the Washington Post reports.The AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't yet available in the U.S., reduced seniors' hospitalizations by 94%.The bottom line: The vaccines are working.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Giants select OT Penei Sewell in latest PFF mock draft

    In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the New York Giants switch things up and select offensive tackle Penei Sewell in Round 1.

  • El Chapo's wife helped him run drug empire from jail, US court hears

    Emma Coronel is ‘not a big fish’, experts say, but indictment accuses her of assisting dramatic jailbreak in 2015 Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, appears during a virtual hearing in federal court in Washington DC on Tuesday. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters The wife of the world’s most notorious drug cartel boss, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, has appeared in court charged with helping him run his drug empire from jail, a day after she was arrested at Washington’s international airport. Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old Mexican-American who married the drug kingpin in 2007 after he spotted her in a beauty pageant, is also accused of helping organise her husband’s breathtaking jailbreak in 2015, which involved a mile-long tunnel leading from his prison shower and a motorbike adapted to run on rails from one end to the other. After a hearing by the Washington DC district court, at which Coronel appeared by video, she was ordered detained without bond, pending trial. Prosecutors had argued she represented a flight risk with access to funds and alleged that the “defendant worked closely with the command and control structure of the drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa cartel – most notably with her husband”. Coronel had apparently believed herself safe enough from prosecution to risk a trip to the US. At her husband’s 2018 New York trial, she was a daily presence in court, chewing gum behind large sunglasses. The trial led to a sentence of life plus 30 years in prison and an order to forfeit more than $12bn. But Coronel claimed to know nothing about the Sinaloa cartel, that was jointly run by her husband, maintaining that the couple had a modest irrigation firm and that El Chapo was just a “humble man” who the media had made “too famous”. “Emma Coronel is very naive to the American justice system,” said Mike Vigil, the former head of international operations at the Drug Enforcement Administration, who pointed out that allegations about her role in the 2015 prison escape had come up in Guzmán’s trial. “She must have felt very secure and safe that nothing would happen to her.” She was sufficiently confident of her untouchability to give a television interview in November 2019 drinking sparkling wine on the back of a yacht in Miami to a reality show called Cartel Crew, which mostly consists of relatives of convicted traffickers complaining about feeling judged. “Sometimes you just want to do what you see other people do. We want to be normal,” Coronel said, and asked advice on setting up a clothing line in her husband’s name. Those options looked less viable on Tuesday, after Coronel’s arrest at Washington’s Dulles airport, and her scheduled initial appearance in a courtroom to face charges of “conspiring to knowingly and intentionally distribute” shipments of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine. Emma Coronel Aispuro. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images She was 17 when Guzmán turned up with his entourage to see her win a pageant at the coffee and guava festival in her family’s village of Canelas. She was born in Santa Clara, California, when her mother had been visiting relatives there, but had grown up in rural Mexico. The affidavit from the FBI special agent Eric McGuire to the Washington DC district court points out that she would have known what she was marrying into, as her father, Inés Coronel Barreras, was a mid-level member of the Sinaloa cartel, designated by the US as a “significant foreign narcotics trafficker” and that her brothers were also in the family business. “Coronel knows and understands the Sinaloa cartel is the most prolific cartel in Mexico,” McGuire said. “Coronel was aware of multi-ton cocaine shipments, multi-kilo heroin production, multi-ton marijuana shipments, and ton quantity methamphetamine shipments.” The affidavit also quoted handwritten letters from Guzmán giving instructions to his cartel subordinates, which McGuire said he had obtained from an informant, and which had been delivered by Coronel, with whom Guzmán has nine-year-old twins. “The twins’ mother will tell you and my children something. Please be alert, compadre. She will explain,” one of the letters said. “The twins’ mother will bring a message to all of you, so that you all see it personally.” McGuire alleged that while Guzmán was in Altiplano prison in Mexico, Coronel relayed instructions to his sons (from previous marriages) on arranging his escape. They bought a plot of land a mile from the jail in 2014, began putting up a house, but then dug a tunnel towards the prison. Coronel and her brothers-in-law also discussed smuggling a GPS watch to Guzmán so they could guide the tunnel to his cell, accord to the arrest warrant. Emma Coronel Aispuro was a familiar presence at the trial of her husband, Joaquín Guzmán, the Mexican drug lord known as ‘El Chapo’, in Brooklyn in 2019. Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images In July 2015 he slipped down a hole dug into the floor of his shower and out of the tunnel which was equipped with lighting, ventilation and the motorcycle on rails believed to have been used to haul equipment and excavated earth. Falko Ernst, the senior Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group, suggested there was an element of geopolitics behind Coronel’s arrest. “She’s not a big fish. She’s a narco-celebrity. But in terms of her functions within the Sinaloa scene, she’s not a big player,” Ernst said. “So this act of detaining her and keeping her in the United States is more a symbolic act. It perpetuates the message that the United States will still be a factor in what we call the ‘war on drugs’ here in Mexico.” Coronel’s TV appearances and attempts to monetise her husband’s image and build a profile as an influencer were more than just vanity, according to a close observer of the Sinaloa cartel in the city of Culiacán, who said: “She had to work.” Federal prosecutors argued in a New York court that over a quarter of century, El Chapo had amassed a fortune of at least $12,666,181,704, but despite that remarkably precise figure, efforts to seize the imprisoned kingpin’s assets have so far struggled to make progress. “Not all of that fortune exists,” said the observer. “El Chapo had money, of course, but not like everyone thought.” On Tuesday, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, tersely described the arrest “a matter that the United States will decide”. The president, commony called Amlo, urged US prosecutors to provide details on the case. Amlo also suggested the Coronel case could be linked to a case against Mexico’s former public security secretary Genaro García Luna, who was arrested in Dallas in 2019 on drug trafficking charges and is awaiting trial in the United States. Amlo has taken a generally gracious tone with the Guzmán family and has refused to speak ill of El Chapo. The president greeted El Chapo’s elderly mother, María Consuelo Loera, in March last year and acknowledged she had requested assistance with obtaining a US visa to visit her son at a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

  • Bullet blasts beer can between 2 customers after man fires into bar, Arkansas cops say

    The man had just been arguing with his girlfriend, police say.

  • Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    LDOS earnings call for the period ending January 1, 2021.

  • Diplomatic doses: Israel shares vaccines with allied nations

    After jumping out to a quick start in its vaccination campaign, Israel announced Tuesday that it has decided to share a small surplus of its coronavirus vaccines with several friendly countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to share the vaccines with his diplomatic partners comes at a time when Israel has come under international criticism for not providing significant quantities to the Palestinians. Netanyahu’s move is the latest illustration of how coronavirus vaccines have emerged as a kind of diplomatic currency, with countries that have the medicines using their supplies for political gain.

  • Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in NC resigns at President Biden’s request

    The federal prosecutor is the last of the three Trump-appointed federal prosecutors to formally step down in North Carolina.

  • Angelo Quinto’s Death Shows What Happens When Police Are Called For Mental Health Crises

    In December, Angelo Quinto, a Navy veteran from Antioch, California, stopped breathing after police violently subdued him during a mental health episode. When the Quinto family called 911 to assist the 30-year-old, who began suffering from “paranoia and anxiety” after being assaulted earlier that year, according to the Washington Post, they were expecting help in deescalating the situation. The officers who arrived at their home on December 23, however, were not there to help. Instead, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, his mother, said the officers became violent and kneeled down on her son’s neck to subdue him. Quinto was pinned down for nearly five minutes, according to his family, and died at a hospital nearby three days later. A video shot by Cassandra, which was publicly released on Thursday, shows the moment after Quinto was allegedly strangled by police. In the video, Quinto appears face down on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back. He is unresponsive, and officers try shaking his body to wake him up. Quinto-Collins then asked: “what happened?” and asked the officers standing over his body if he had a pulse. Two officers then flip Quinto over, revealing his bloody face. He is quickly put into a white tarp bag and his body is transported out of the room. Throughout the video, the officers asked Quinto-Collins if her son had any “illegal drugs” in his system or if she “saw anything,” while she repeatedly explained that she just came home from work and didn’t know what happened. At the end of the footage from December 23, John Burris, the Quinto family’s attorney, featured a reenactment of the moments before he was no longer responding. Narrated by family members and lawyers, the reenactment shows officers pushing Quinto to the floor as he says “please don’t kill me,” twice. One officer then puts a knee to the back of Quinto’s neck, while another handcuffs him. According to their account, officers held him down for four and a half to five minutes total before noticing he was bleeding and turning him over. According to Lieutenant John Fortner, the Antioch Police Department did not want to publicize what happened to Angelo Quinto while they continued to investigate his cause of death and to maintain his family’s privacy. But the Quinto family has since expressed their regret in trusting the police at all. “When [Cassandra, Angelo’s mother] called 911, she was looking for help,” Robert Collins, Quinto’s stepfather, told the Mercury News. “She had no idea she was stepping into a system that’s broken.” Isabella Collins, Quinto’s sister, also said: “We trusted [the police] too much.” In the days following the video’s circulation, the Antioch Police Department has largely remained silent. Lieutenant John Fortner still maintains that the police officers on the scene remained nonviolent, despite the fatality that occurred from a distressed person being kneeled on. In a January statement, Fortner said that although the officers handcuffed Quinto, they never made use of any other excessive force. What is clear from Quinto’s death is, once again, how ill-equipped police officers are in the face of mental health crises. Quinto’s story is a tragedy that mirrors the death of Daniel Prude, who was pinned down and killed by police officers in Rochester, New York last December. Like Quinto, Prude needed assistance during a mental health episode; instead, the responding officers made fun of him, publicly, before suffocating him. Prude died of “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” a week later. But not before footage of his death circulated online. It’s this type of excessive and uncontrolled force from police officers nationwide that continues to drive forward the movement to defund the police in the U.S. Social justice advocates, including the ACLU, believe that right now — as we continue to face death after death at the hands of police officers in America — communities will benefit from access to resources that are not police in times of emergency or distress. And that’s exactly what we need: professionals who can deescalate mental health crises without resorting to putting a knee in someone’s neck, the very thing that caused George Floyd to die and sparked a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The Anti Police-Terror Project, an Oakland-based group focused on ending police violence against minorities, called for justice for Angelo Quinto on Monday: “A mental health crisis should not be a death sentence. PERIOD!” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Police Should Never Interact With KidsThe Officer Who Shot Jacob Black Won't Be ChargedDefunding The Police Starts On College Campuses

  • A family in California say their Navy veteran son died after police knelt on his neck for nearly 5 minutes during mental health crisis

    Angelo Quinto, a 30-year-old Navy veteran, died on December 26, 2020, three days after his encounter with police at his family's California home.